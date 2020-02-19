Cabinet approves formation of 22nd Law Commission, PMFBY reforms, and Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar, on February 19, announced that the Cabinet has approved of the formation of the 22nd Law Commission.

Speaking at a press conference, Javadekar said the Commission will be headed by a Chairman, and have four permanent members and five part-time members.

Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar announced that farmers can enrol in the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) on a voluntary basis. The crop insurance scheme, which was launched in February 2016, was mandatory for farmers.

The Centre will provide 90 percent of the grants for the premiums under this scheme, while the states will provide up 10 percent. The ratio has been revised from the earlier 50:50 share.

Tomar also announced that the government will allot Rs 4,496 crore to create 10,000 Farmer's Produce Organizations (FPOs) across the country to aid the small and marginal farmers in the processing and marketing of their produce.

“The aim is to ensure there will be 2 FPOs in each block,” said Tomar.

According to the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), an FPO, "can be a producer company, a cooperative society or any other legal form which provides for sharing of profits/benefits among the members."

“Under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana, Rs 13,000 crore has been paid as premiums by the farmers, and Rs 60,000 crore has been given out in crop damage,” said Tomar.

Tomar also announced that states that wish to participate in the crop insurance scheme have to float a tender for a minimum period of three years.

Minister of Women and Child Development Smriti Irani said 22,000 crore farmers have benefited from the crop insurance scheme so far.

The Cabinet also approved the Assisted Reproductive Technology Regulation Bill 2020.

Irani said under this act, sex determination and sex selection will be prohibited.

"Whoever is carrying out the sale and trafficking of embryos will be fined Rs 10 lakh on the first instance followed by 12 years of a prison sentence on the second instance," said Irani.

Irani said the bill will aim to establish a national registry and registration authority which will be applicable to all clinics and medical professionals working under the assisted reproductive technology sector.

"The bill seeks to make a national database of the country of all the clinics and banks, including the nature of the services provided and its outcome,"said Irani, adding that this database will be used for research purposes.

Irani also added that the anonymity of the donor and the commissioning couple will be kept intact. There will be a national and state board to ensure the enforcement of the legal framework around this sector, she said.

"The bill seeks to secure the reproductive rights of the commission couple and also the lady who will be a part of this process," said Irani.