Last Updated : May 31, 2019 08:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves extension of PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers

The decision was taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government, which came back to power, winning over 350 seats.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Fulfilling its poll promise, the Modi 2.0 government approved a proposal to extend the benefit of Rs 6,000 per year under the PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers in the country.

Moneycontrol was the first to report that a decision related to the scheme will be the top priority for the Cabinet meeting.

The decision was taken in the first Cabinet meeting of the new NDA government, which came back to power, winning over 350 seats. In its manifesto for 2019 general elections, the BJP had promised to extend the scheme to all farmers.

A highly placed source said, "The Cabinet today approved extension of the PM-KISAN scheme to all farmers".

The Rs 75,000 crore Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Siddhi (PMKSS) was announced in the interim budget, under which the government decided to provide Rs 6,000 per year (in three equal installments) to an estimated 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding land up to 2 hectares.

Already, 3.11 crore small farmers have so far received the first tranche of Rs 2,000 each under the PM-Kisan scheme and 2.75 crore peasants have got the second instalment as well, as per the official data.
First Published on May 31, 2019 07:54 pm

