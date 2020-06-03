Cabinet approves decision to set up Project Development Cell in every Ministry

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on June 3 said the Cabinet has approved the government's decision to set up a Project Development Cell in every Ministry.

"In every Ministry, a Project development Cell will be set up to make India more investment-friendly destination," Javadekar said, adding that the move will bring synergies between ministries and departments.

It will also improve coordination among the Centre and state governments in policy matters, he said.

"The Project Development Cell will give a boost to the economy and open up direct and indirect employment opportunities," the Union minister added.



Make in India & Make for World: Thank PM @NarendraModi ji for setting up an Empowered Group of Secretaries & Project Development Cell in Ministries

This will help grow pipeline of investable projects, boost job creation & encourage the world to #InvestInIndia pic.twitter.com/2N9lIqvs3P — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) June 3, 2020

Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal hailed Centre's decision saying the move will help grow the pipeline of investable projects, boost job creation and encourage the world to invest in India.





