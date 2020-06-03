App
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 06:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cabinet approves decision to set up Project Development Cell in every Ministry

"Project Development Cell will open up direct and indirect employment opportunities," said Prakash Javadekar.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
prakash javdekar
prakash javdekar

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on June 3 said the Cabinet has approved the government's decision to set up a Project Development Cell in every Ministry.

"In every Ministry, a Project development Cell will be set up to make India more investment-friendly destination," Javadekar said, adding that the move will bring synergies between ministries and departments.

It will also improve coordination among the Centre and state governments in policy matters, he said.

"The Project Development Cell will give a boost to the economy and open up direct and indirect employment opportunities," the Union minister added.

Minister of Railways and Commerce, Piyush Goyal hailed Centre's decision saying the move will help grow the pipeline of investable projects, boost job creation and encourage the world to invest in India.



First Published on Jun 3, 2020 05:50 pm

tags #India #Prakash Javadekar

