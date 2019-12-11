Cabinet approves changes to Aircraft Act

The Union Cabinet on December 11 cleared amendments to the Aircraft Act that will pave the way for increasing the fine amount for violations to Rs 1 crore from existing Rs 10 lakh.

The Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave the nod to introduce the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2019 for carrying out the amendments to the Aircraft Act, 1934 (XXII of 1934).

"The Bill enhances the maximum limit of fine from the existing Rs 10 lakh to Rs 1 crore. It also enlarges the scope of the existing Act to include regulation of all areas of air navigation," an official release said.

Further, the amendments would fulfil the requirements of International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO).