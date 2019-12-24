App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 24, 2019 04:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves Atal Bhujal Yojana

The scheme will cover 8,350 villages of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, Javadekar said.

The Union Cabinet on December 24 approved the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a Rs 6,000 crore scheme for sustainable management of ground water resources, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The scheme will cover 8,350 villages of Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, he said.

The scheme envisages active participation of the communities in various activities such as formation of water user associations, monitoring and disseminating ground water data, water budgeting, preparation and implementation of gram panchayat-wise water security plans and information, education and communication (IEC) activities related to sustainable ground water management.

First Published on Dec 24, 2019 04:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Prakash Javadekar

