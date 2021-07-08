Cabinet approves additional Rs 23,123 crore Covid fund announced earlier

File image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairing a Union Cabinet meeting. (Image: PIB)

The Union Cabinet on July 8 gave the go-ahead for the Rs 23,123 crore allocated to the Emergency Response and Heath Systems Preparedness Package as announced recently by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

This will create more infrastructure for pediatric care and hospital beds for children. Of the total fund outlay, Rs 15,000 crore would be contributed by the Centre and Rs 8,000 crore by the states.

New Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandavia, who took charge of the ministry earlier in the day, said the government's initial allocation of Rs 15,000 crore to battle Covid has borne fruit. He said the funds have been used to boost the number of Covid Dedicated Hospitals from 106 to 4,389.

"Rs 23,000 crores package to be given to deal with the problems that occurred in the second wave of COVID-19. It will be used jointly by the Central and state government," Mandavia said, while speaking to reporters following the Cabinet meeting.

The number of Dedicated Covid Health Centres have been increased from 0 to 8,338, he added. The number of Dedicated Covid Centres have been increased to 10,000, Mandavia added, while also noting that the number of oxygen supported beds have increased from 50,000 to 4,17,396.

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

Also Read | Cabinet Reshuffle: Political reboot in Modi 2.0 delivered in corporate style

The Cabinet also green lit the government's earlier announcement to cover Agri Produce Market Committies (APMCs) under the Rs 1 lakh agriculture infrastructure fund. It was initially announced by the Finance Minister on 15 May, 2020. During the last budget, the government announced APMCs will also be covered under this, to develop them further.

Following the Cabinet meeting, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar urged the protesting farmers to end their stir and resume talks with the Centre. "Government is ready for discussions. APMC will be strengthened," he said.

Tomar also noted that the Cabinet has made amendments to Coconut Development Board Act, 1971 to create the posts of Non-Executive Chairman and CEO and make provisions for the board to explore export opportunities abroad.