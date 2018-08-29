App
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2018 02:02 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves additional 2% hike in DA; to benefit 1.1 cr employees, pensioners

The hike will benefit about 48.41 lakh central government employees and 62.03 lakh pensioners.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Cabinet approved additional 2 percent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR), a move that will benefit about 1.1 crore central government employees and pensioners, an official release said.

The impact on the exchequer on account of both DA and DR would be Rs 6,112.20 crore per annum and Rs 4,074.80 crore in the financial year 2018-19 (8 months from July, 2018 to February, 2019).

The hike will be effected from July 1, 2018, the release said.

The decision was taken at the Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The Union Cabinet...has approved to release an additional instalment of Dearness Allowance (DA) to Central Government employees and Dearness Relief (DR) to pensioners w.e.f. July 01, 2018 representing an increase of 2 percent over the existing rate of 7 percent of the Basic Pay/Pension, to compensate for price rise," it said.

As per the release, the increase is in accordance with the accepted formula, which is based on the recommendations of the 7th Central Pay Commission.
First Published on Aug 29, 2018 01:50 pm

