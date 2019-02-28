Cabinet approves Aadhaar ordinance, Air India SPV, FAME II scheme

Union Minister Arun Jaitley on February 28 said that the Cabinet has approved the proposal to implement the second phase of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid and) Electric vehicles (FAME) scheme, with an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for a period of three years starting from April 1, 2019.

The FAME India scheme was launched in 2015 to subsidise electric vehicles. It offers a subsidy of up to Rs 22,000 on two wheelers, Rs 61,000 on three-wheelers and Rs 1,87,000 on light commercial vehicles.

Also read: Cabinet approves Rs 10,000 crore package for phase II of FAME scheme

The Cabinet has also approved the setting up of a special purpose vehicle (SPV) for the disinvestment of Air India and its subsidiaries. The government estimates the debt of Air India Ltd to be around Rs 29,464 crore.

As a precursor for the sale of Air India, the Cabinet approved setting up the SPV to transfer Rs 29,464 crore worth loans of the national carrier and its four subsidiaries.

Meanwhile, Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said that the Cabinet has approved the promulgation of Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019. These are amendments which are proposed in line with those contained in the Bill passed by the Lok Sabha on January 4.

Further, the Cabinet approved foreign investments of more than Rs 5,000 crore and up to Rs 25,000 crore by way of a rights issue in Vodafone Idea Limited.

It has also approved the National Policy on Software Products – 2019, which will have an outlay of Rs 1,500 crore over a period of seven years for the creation of sustainable Indian software product industry to nurture 10,000 startups and 1 lakh IT professionals.

Jaitley announced that the Cabinet has approved the Constitution (Application to Jammu & Kashmir) Amendment Order, 2019, which will give benefits to those living on the international border as opposed to only providing benefits to those living along the Line of Control (LOC).

The Cabinet also approved the development of a New Greenfield Airport at Hirasar, Rajkot, Gujarat. It will be developed by the Airport Authority of India (AAI).

The Centre first had given clearance for the greenfield airport project at Hirasar, about 28 km from Rajkot in Gujarat, at a cost of over Rs 1,400 crore in October 2017.

Approval was granted to revise the cost of the North Eastern State Roads Investment Programme, which is now called the North East Road Sector Development Scheme. It is partly funded by Asian Development Bank, which will aid the construction of 437 km of highways.

The Cabinet also gave approval to implement the master plan of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi to augment student capacity.

The Kanpur Metro rail project has been approved, estimated to be completed over the next five years at a cost of Rs 11,076.48 crore.