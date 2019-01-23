App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 06:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves $400 million currency swap arrangement for SAARC nations

The Reserve Bank will negotiate the operational details bilaterally with the central banks of the SAARC countries availing the Standby Swap, an official statement said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Union Cabinet on January 23 approved amendments to the framework on currency swap arrangement for SAARC member countries by incorporating a stand-by facility of USD 400 million.

The facility would enable India to provide a prompt response to the current request from SAARC member countries for availing the swap amount exceeding the present limit prescribed under the SAARC Swap Framework.

The Reserve Bank will negotiate the operational details bilaterally with the central banks of the SAARC countries availing the Standby Swap, an official statement said.

"The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given ex-post facto approval for amendment to the 'Framework on Currency Swap Arrangement for SAARC Member Countries' to incorporate a 'Standby Swap' amounting to USD 400 million operated within the overall size of the Facility of USD 2 billion," the statement added.

Besides India, the other members of SAARC grouping are Afghanistan, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Maldives.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:55 pm

tags #India #SAARC #world

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.