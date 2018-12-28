App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 28, 2018 05:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

Cabinet approves 10,000 crore Gaganyaan project

The Gaganyaan project was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Image: Twitter/PIB
Image: Twitter/PIB
The Union Cabinet on December 28 approved the Gaganyaan project under which a three-member crew will be sent to space for at least seven days, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said.

The project will cost Rs 10,000 crore, he said at a press conference.

He had said the mission will be undertaken by 2022.

He had said the mission will be undertaken by 2022.

India has already inked agreements with Russia and France for assistance in the ambitious project.
First Published on Dec 28, 2018 04:57 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #science

