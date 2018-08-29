Cabinet apprised of MoU between India and South Korea railways

The Union Cabinet has been apprised of an MoU between the railway research bodies of India and South Korea to strengthen scientific and technical cooperation.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the Research Designs and Standards Organisation (RDSO) and Republic of Korea Railroad Research Institute (KRRI) on July 10, an official statement said.

The MoU will provide a platform for the Indian Railways to interact and share the latest developments and knowledge with its Korean counterpart, it said.