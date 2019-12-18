CAB, Rajya Sabha marshal’s new uniform and long debates: Here’s how Winter Session unfolded

The Winter Session of Parliament concluded on December 13, just under a month after it commenced on November 18.

The session saw passing of multiple Bills, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

An event was held in the Central Hall to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Constitution’s enactment. The Winter Session was also the 250th for the Rajya Sabha.

Marshals’ new uniform reviewed

Uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals were restyled from traditional Indian attire comprising turbans to dark navy blue and olive green military-style outfits with caps. However, a day later, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ordered review of new uniform after criticism by some ex-Army officers and remarks by Opposition leaders.

Hours worked

According to PRS Legislative Research, the Lok Sabha worked 111 percent of the scheduled time during the session.

The Rajya Sabha worked around 92 percent of the scheduled time.

Of this, the two Houses spent 43 percent and 51 percent on legislation, respectively.

The two Houses also held discussions on key matters of public importance. Lok Sabha discussed air pollution for eight hours and crop loss for 7.5 hours.

The Rajya Sabha debated India’s economic situation for 4.5 hours. A special discussion was held on Indian polity to commemorate the House’s 250th session.

Legislative business

As many as 17 Bills were introduced in Parliament. Of these, 14 were cleared by Parliament.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed a total of 13 and 14 Bills, respectively.

These include the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019, and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The CAB was the most discussed Bill this session. It was discussed for 7.5 hours and 8.9 hours in the Lower and Upper House, respectively.

Questions and answers

Question Hour functioned for 88 percent of the scheduled time in Lok Sabha and 76 percent in Rajya Sabha.

Around 37 percent of the questions asked in Lok Sabha and 60 percent questions in Rajya Sabha were answered orally. According to PRS Legislative Research, this answering rate is the highest in 20 years.