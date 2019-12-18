App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Dec 18, 2019 03:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAB, Rajya Sabha marshal’s new uniform and long debates: Here’s how Winter Session unfolded

The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill was the most discussed legislation in the Winter Session. It was discussed for 7.5 hours and 8.9 hours in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, respectively

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Winter Session of Parliament concluded on December 13, just under a month after it commenced on November 18.

The session saw passing of multiple Bills, including the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

An event was held in the Central Hall to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Constitution’s enactment. The Winter Session was also the 250th for the Rajya Sabha.

Close

Marshals’ new uniform reviewed

related news

Uniforms of Rajya Sabha marshals were restyled from traditional Indian attire comprising turbans to dark navy blue and olive green military-style outfits with caps. However, a day later, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu ordered review of new uniform after criticism by some ex-Army officers and remarks by Opposition leaders.

Hours worked

According to PRS Legislative Research, the Lok Sabha worked 111 percent of the scheduled time during the session.

The Rajya Sabha worked around 92 percent of the scheduled time.

Of this, the two Houses spent 43 percent and 51 percent on legislation, respectively.

The two Houses also held discussions on key matters of public importance. Lok Sabha discussed air pollution for eight hours and crop loss for 7.5 hours.

The Rajya Sabha debated India’s economic situation for 4.5 hours. A special discussion was held on Indian polity to commemorate the House’s 250th session.

Legislative business

As many as 17 Bills were introduced in Parliament. Of these, 14 were cleared by Parliament.

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha passed a total of 13 and 14 Bills, respectively.

These include the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Bill, 2019, and the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The CAB was the most discussed Bill this session. It was discussed for 7.5 hours and 8.9 hours in the Lower and Upper House, respectively.

Questions and answers

Question Hour functioned for 88 percent of the scheduled time in Lok Sabha and 76 percent in Rajya Sabha.

Around 37 percent of the questions asked in Lok Sabha and 60 percent questions in Rajya Sabha were answered orally. According to PRS Legislative Research, this answering rate is the highest in 20 years.

Even after 179 days after the commencement of its first session, the Lok Sabha continues to not have a Deputy Speaker. During the 16th Lok Sabha a Deputy Speaker was elected after 70 days. However, this is not a record. The longest time taken for the election of a Deputy Speaker was 269 days during the 12th Lok Sabha.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Dec 18, 2019 03:58 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Lok Sabha #Parliament #Rajya Sabha

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.