CAA protests: UP court grants bail to activist couple, 56 others

Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday granted bail to Ekta (32) and Ravi Shekhar (36), a environment activist who runs an NGO named Climate Agenda.
A court in Uttar Pradesh has granted bail to the activist parents of a 14-month-old baby and 56 others nearly two weeks after they were arrested for protests against the citizenship bill and NRC in Varanasi.
Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday granted bail to Ekta (32) and Ravi Shekhar (36), a environment activist who runs an NGO named Climate Agenda.Fifty-nine people were arrested, including the two, during police action on protesters in the city on December 19.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 2, 2020 11:56 am