you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 02, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAA protests: UP court grants bail to activist couple, 56 others

Additional Sessions Judge on Wednesday granted bail to Ekta (32) and Ravi Shekhar (36), a environment activist who runs an NGO named Climate Agenda.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A court in Uttar Pradesh has granted bail to the activist parents of a 14-month-old baby and 56 others nearly two weeks after they were arrested for protests against the citizenship bill and NRC in Varanasi.

Fifty-nine people were arrested, including the two, during police action on protesters in the city on December 19.

Fifty-nine people were arrested, including the two, during police action on protesters in the city on December 19.

First Published on Jan 2, 2020 11:56 am

tags #Bail #CAA #Current Affairs #India #NRC #Uttar Pradesh

