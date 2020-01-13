App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 13, 2020 02:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CAA protests: Sent a letter to Centre in support of students, will also go to court, says Jamia VC

The campus had witnessed violence on December 15 last year when students of Jamia were injured after police entered the campus and lathi-charged them

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image
File image

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Najma Akhtar, on January 13 said even though they are government employees, they have sent a letter to the government in support of the students, according to reports.

"We will also go to court," Akhtar said.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of students had gheraoed the VC's office demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

The campus had witnessed violence on December 15 last year when students of Jamia were injured when the police entered the campus and lathi-charged them. This happened after the students’ protest against the amended Citizenship Act there turned violent.

Addressing the students, Akhtar said the process of filing an FIR will start from tomorrow, and stated that the administration has also doubled the security in the campus.

"Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing an FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow," Akhtar said, according to news agency ANI.

Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.

On December 16, Akhtar had demanded an inquiry against police’s December 15 entry into the campus and "vandalism".

After entering the university, police had detained many students. All of them were released around 3.30 am on December 16.

First Published on Jan 13, 2020 02:34 pm

tags #Current Afairs #India #Jamia Milia Islamia university

