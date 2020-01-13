CAA protests: Sent a letter to Centre in support of students, will also go to court, says Jamia VC

The Vice Chancellor of Jamia Millia Islamia University, Najma Akhtar, on January 13 said even though they are government employees, they have sent a letter to the government in support of the students, according to reports.

"We will also go to court," Akhtar said.

Earlier in the day, hundreds of students had gheraoed the VC's office demanding registration of an FIR against Delhi Police in connection with last month's violence on the campus.

The campus had witnessed violence on December 15 last year when students of Jamia were injured when the police entered the campus and lathi-charged them. This happened after the students’ protest against the amended Citizenship Act there turned violent.



"Delhi Police entered the campus without permission and the process of filing an FIR against Delhi Police will begin from tomorrow," Akhtar said, according to news agency ANI.

Addressing the students, Akhtar said the process of filing an FIR will start from tomorrow, and stated that the administration has also doubled the security in the campus.

Among other demands, they also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students.

On December 16, Akhtar had demanded an inquiry against police’s December 15 entry into the campus and "vandalism".