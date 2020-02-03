App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 08:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAA, NRC have made life difficult for Muslims: Mayawati

Addressing a rally here, Mayawati said if her party won the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls, it would bring development on the lines of the BSP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, driven by the principle of "sarvajan hitaye, sarvajan sukhaye".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP supremo Mayawati on February 3 said the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) had made life more difficult for Muslims, as she appealed to the voters of Delhi not to get lured by the "enticing manifestos" of the Congress, BJP and AAP.

After the CAA and NRC issues, "lives of Muslims have become more difficult", she said.

After the CAA and NRC issues, "lives of Muslims have become more difficult", she said.

"Also, beware of all the tricks of the trade that rival parties will use to lure you to vote for them," the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said.

Addressing a packed Talkatora stadium, she said "not much development and uplifting of lives" had happened for Dalits, tribals, people belonging to other backward classes, Muslims and other minorities in Delhi.

"Due to casteism and the attitude to look down upon Dalits and others, the reservation in government jobs is being made practically ineffective.

"The Congress, the longest ruling party at the Centre since Independence and in various states, and currently the BJP too think that Dalits and other backward people are inferior, so the reservation quota is not getting fulfilled. The situation is similar in Delhi too," Mayawati claimed.

She said these big parties won elections using the "money of big capitalists" and therefore, "oppression and exploitation of Dalits and others continue even today".

"If we win the election, our party will bring development in Delhi on the lines of the BSP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, driven by the principle of 'sarvajan hitaye, sarvajan sukhaye'. I also appeal to you not to get lured by the enticing manifestos of the Congress, BJP or AAP," the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo said.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly will go to polls on February 8 and the results will be announced on February 11.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 08:30 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2020 #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #Delhi Assembly Polls 2020 #India #Mayawati #National Register of Citizens

