CAA implementation to be delayed as Home Ministry seeks more time to frame rules

Demonstrators and Delhi Police scuffle during anti-CAA protests on December 15 in Delhi. (Representative image)

There is going to be more delay in the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which was passed by Parliament in 2019. The Home Ministry has asked for yet another extension till January 9 next year for framing the rules for the said act, implying there will be a delay of over two years in the implementation of the Act since its enactment.

Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai, in a written answer to Parliament on July 27, confirmed that a further extension has been sought. “The Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) has been notified on December 12, 2019, and has come into force with effect from January 10, 2020. The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant further extension of time up to January 9, 2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019,” Rai said in his answer.

The objective of the legislation is to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh and the government has said that such people can start submitting applications for the same. However, in the absence of the rules to the Act, the same cannot be implemented. The Home Ministry has so far sought multiple extensions for the same from the Committees on Subordinate Legislation in both houses of Parliament.

Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba in multiple letters this year took objection to subordinate legislations regarding enacted acts being delayed inordinately, telling ministries that such delay defeats the purpose for which the legislation is enacted. In a recent letter before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament, Gauba has the process for notifying such rules and regulations should be completed at the earliest, “preferably within two months” of the enactment of the law. He had also asked ministries for an immediate review of all cases of pending subordinate legislations and take necessary action for their early notification.