CAA awareness drive launched in UP on CM Adityanath's instruction: Official

An awareness drive to clear confusion regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has been launched in the state on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, a spokesperson said. The chief minister's media advisor Shalabhmani Tripathi said the state government has launched a drive in the state to remove all doubts among the people regarding CAA.

As part of the drive, pamphlets carrying detailed information regarding CAA was being distributed among the people, the spokesperson said.

"It explains that the CAA will have no effect on the minorities of the country, specially Muslims and will not impact any Indian Hindu or Muslim," he added.

According to the amended law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship. The law excludes Muslims.