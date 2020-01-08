App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 08, 2020 07:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

CAA: Amit Shah to address rally at Hubballi on January 18

More than one lakh people are expected to attend Shah's rally in Hubballi, BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai told reporters here.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a huge rally at Hubballi on January 18 as part of the party's nationwide outreach programme over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP's Karnataka unit said on January 8.

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur will also address a couple of rallies in the state in favour of CAA, the party said.

More than one lakh people are expected to attend Shah's rally in Hubballi, BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai told reporters here.

Close

While Thakur, who is the Union Minister of State for Finance, will address rallies on January 11 at Belagavi and Chikkodi, Joshi, who is Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, will address rallies at Kalaburagi and Yadgir on January 11 and in Raichur district on January 12.

related news

Tenginkai claimed thousands of party workers have already knocked on the doors of as many as 4.65 lakh houses spread across 253 mandals and 21,000 booths as part of the outreach programme.

"There has been a tremendous response. Remaining 37,000 booths will be covered in the next coming days," he added.

Ravi Kumar, another general secretary, said elected members of the party starting from gram panchayats, to MLAs, MLCs and MPs have been directed to stay put in their respective constituencies and visit 100 houses on January 11 and 12 in a special effort to reach out to all sections and strata of society.

"In order to further intensify our campaign, we have planned bike rallies by Yuva Morcha workers in taluk headquarters, Bharat Mata Poojan by Mahila Morcha workers and intellectuals meet in district headquarters," a BJP statement said, quoting him.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 8, 2020 07:25 pm

tags #Amit Shah #Citizenship (Amendment) Act #Current Affairs #India #Karnataka

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.