CAA: Amit Shah to address rally at Hubballi on January 18

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will address a huge rally at Hubballi on January 18 as part of the party's nationwide outreach programme over the Citizenship Amendment Act, the BJP's Karnataka unit said on January 8.

Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Anurag Singh Thakur will also address a couple of rallies in the state in favour of CAA, the party said.

More than one lakh people are expected to attend Shah's rally in Hubballi, BJP state general secretary Mahesh Tenginkai told reporters here.

While Thakur, who is the Union Minister of State for Finance, will address rallies on January 11 at Belagavi and Chikkodi, Joshi, who is Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister, will address rallies at Kalaburagi and Yadgir on January 11 and in Raichur district on January 12.

Tenginkai claimed thousands of party workers have already knocked on the doors of as many as 4.65 lakh houses spread across 253 mandals and 21,000 booths as part of the outreach programme.

"There has been a tremendous response. Remaining 37,000 booths will be covered in the next coming days," he added.

Ravi Kumar, another general secretary, said elected members of the party starting from gram panchayats, to MLAs, MLCs and MPs have been directed to stay put in their respective constituencies and visit 100 houses on January 11 and 12 in a special effort to reach out to all sections and strata of society.