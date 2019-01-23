App
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CA Result 2018: ICAI to declare CPT, CA Foundation, CA Final results at 6 pm today on icai.org

The CA/CPT Result time, for examinations held in November and December 2018, is likely to be 6 pm.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is likely to release the CA, CPT Result 2018 that includes CA Final result for the old and new courses, CA Foundation and Common Proficiency Test or CPT at 6 pm on January 23.

The results will be available at http://icaiexam.icai.org/, http://icai.nic.in and http://caresults.icai.org/

The CA/CPT examinations were held in November and December 2018.

These examinations, considered among the toughest in the country to crack are the entry criteria to become an auditor for global as well as Indian accounting and taxation firms.

Here's how you can check your CA CPT Result 2018 for November and December 2018 exams:

> Visit http://icaiexam.icai.org/, http://icai.nic.inhttp://caresults.icai.org/

> Click on ‘Check results’ tab

> Enter your roll number and other required details and click on ‘Submit’

> Download the results and save for future reference

> CA Result 2018 can also be received on email by registering the email address on icaiexam.icai.org.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 04:46 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

