Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 05:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CA Result 2018 declared: ICAI CPT, CA Foundation, CA Final result released on icai.org

ICAI CA CPT Result, for examinations held in November and December 2018. has been declared on icai.org.in and icai.nic.in

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the CA, CPT Result 2018 including CA Final result for the old and new courses, CA Foundation and Common Proficiency Test or CPT on January 23 on http://icaiexam.icai.org/, http://icai.nic.in and http://caresults.icai.org/

The All India merit list (up to the 50th tank in the case of CA Final Result 2018 and CA Foundation Result 2018 has also been released.

The CA/CPT examinations were held in November and December 2018.

These examinations, considered among the toughest in the country to crack are the entry criteria to become an auditor for global as well as Indian accounting and taxation firms.

Here's how you can check your CA CPT Result 2018 for November and December 2018 exams:

> Visit http://icaiexam.icai.org/, http://icai.nic.inhttp://caresults.icai.org/

> Click on ‘Check results’ tab

> Enter your roll number and other required details and click on ‘Submit’

> Download the results and save for future reference

> CA Result 2018 can also be received on email by registering the email address on icaiexam.icai.org.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India

