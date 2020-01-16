ICAI declares CA Final Exam 2019 results; check details here

Candidates can receive their results via SMS provided they registered for the facility.
The CA Final Examination 2019 results for both the old course and the new course have been declared by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).
To check the results and merit list for the same, click here.
The results for the CA Final Exam 2019 (Old course and New Course) can be accessed on these websites:
- icaiexam.icai.org
- caresults.icai.org
Candidates can receive their results via SMS provided they registered for the facility.The examination was held in November 2019 at several centres across the world and as many as 70,000 candidates had appeared for the CA Final (Old Course) exam and around 43,000 candidates for the CA Final (New Course) exam.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 16, 2020 06:06 pm