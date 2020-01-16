ICAI declares CA Final Exam 2019 results; check details here

The CA Final Examination 2019 results for both the old course and the new course have been declared by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

To check the results and merit list for the same, click here.

The results for the CA Final Exam 2019 (Old course and New Course) can be accessed on these websites:

- icai.nic.in

Candidates can receive their results via SMS provided they registered for the facility.