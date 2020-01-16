App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2020 06:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

ICAI declares CA Final Exam 2019 results; check details here

Candidates can receive their results via SMS provided they registered for the facility.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The CA Final Examination 2019 results for both the old course and the new course have been declared by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

CA results

To check the results and merit list for the same, click here.

The results for the CA Final Exam 2019 (Old course and New Course) can be accessed on these websites:
- icaiexam.icai.org
- caresults.icai.org

- icai.nic.in



The examination was held in November 2019 at several centres across the world and as many as 70,000 candidates had appeared for the CA Final (Old Course) exam and around 43,000 candidates for the CA Final (New Course) exam.

First Published on Jan 16, 2020 06:06 pm

tags #CA Final Exam 2019 #India #The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India

