CA Exams 2020 to begin from Nov 21: Rules for entry, who can opt out, what if you test COVID positive, and other details

The CA Exams 2020 by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) are all set to begin from November 21. ICAI had dismissed students' appeal to postpone the exams and said the CA November Exams 2020 will be held as per schedule.

The exams will be held between November 21 and December 14 across more than 1,085 physical examination centres. Only students from outside containment zones will be allowed to sit for the CA 2020 Exams.

Moneycontrol had reported that students had sought a postponement to a later date citing safety concerns at exam halls amid COVID-19. However, ICAI had said that all safety guidelines of the health ministry will be followed.

Who can give the CA Exams Nov 2020?

Students who live in non-containment zones and who are not affected by COVID-19 can give the exams in the physical centres. ICAI said as per health ministry guidelines, a COVID-19 positive candidate will not be allowed to enter the examination hall.

A few students had posted on social media that despite being COVID-19 positive, they intend to appear for the CA Exams in November. However, ICAI advised students that any violation of the Disaster Management Act is a punishable offence.

ICAI also added that COVID-19 positive students appearing for the exams could be punishable under Sections 270, 278 of the Indian Penal Code.

What happens if someone has COVID-19 symptoms or is part of a containment zone?

ICAI in a notification has said that students who are COVID-19 positive or with symptoms, containment zone or family members with COVID-19 can opt-out of the November 2020 CA exams even if online exam application has been submitted.

These students who opt-out will be allowed to give their CA examinations in the second half of January 2021/ first half of February 2021. Close to 0.5 million students appear for the CA Exams ever year.

In case the student appears for some of the papers in a particular group and subsequently, he/she opts out then he/she has to appear for all papers of the group in the next examination cycle.

However, in case a student appears for all papers in a group and subsequently opts out for other groups, then the student has to write exams for only the other group in the next examination cycle.

Alternatively, students (under the COVID-19 conditions) will be allowed to opt-out from CA exams November 2020 and appear in May 2021 examination at his/her option. A student can opt-out till the last day of his/exam and appear in either January 2021 or May 2021.

To opt-out, no document is required to be submitted (only self-declaration required) and for that, an online window is facilitated.

What will be the SOPs followed at exam centres?

ICAI said all the staff on examination duty will wear gloves and masks for their safety and that of others during the examination exercise. While the candidate has been asked to wear their own mask, carry their own water bottle and also carry 50/100 ml sanitizers bottle.

As per the detailed SOPs released by ICAI, hand sanitizer at the venue entry and inside the examination centres will be made available in sufficient quantity on prominent places on all the days during the conduct of examinations.

The exam centre has to ensure that deep sanitization of the examination rooms, common areas and washroom to ensure safety and hygiene every day after the conclusion of the examination is done so that safety requirements are met for the next day of examinations.

Candidates/staff who are not coming with the prescribed temperature limit be asked not to enter inside the venue and where such candidates are being refused entry inside the hall, their details shall be entered in the attendance register.

During the entry to exam centres, candidates won't be allowed inside with bags, mobile phone, smart watch, written material/books, electronic/IT gadgets or equipment capable of being used as communication/ copying device.

There will be a staggered entry/exit and candidates who have completed their papers will be allowed to leave the exam centre from 4 pm onwards on the exam days.

Are there any exam centre changes?

In places like Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad and Tirunelveli, there has been a change in the examination centres. ICAI said that the shift has been due to unavoidable circumstances.

Students are of the view that last-minute changes in the exam hall would increase travel costs. This is especially true for students who have to come to the main cities for writing exams from other locations.

Any chances of CA exams Nov 2020 being postponed?

Students floated rumours on social media saying that if the majority of students opt-out, then the exams would get postponed. Another section said that multiple petitions to the government would help.

However, ICAI has clarified that the CA Exams beginning November 21 will be held as per schedule. The body also advised students to only concentrate on exam studies & not be misled by any false propaganda/incorrect statements.

Why can’t the CA exams be held online?

Amidst several competitive examinations and admission tests going the online way via remote proctoring, there was a call to move the CA November 2020 Exams online. However, ICAI on November 4 informed the Supreme Court that it is not possible to conduct the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination online amidst the Coronavirus outbreak.

Hence, students have no other option but to physical write the exams in the centres. Those suffering from COVID-19 have a breather till January 2021.