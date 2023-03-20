 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
C20 conference: India should lead globalisation of compassion, says Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

PTI
Mar 20, 2023 / 08:08 PM IST

"When we talk about the world as one family, we need to address the challenges of economic and political injustice in the global society," Satyarthi said.

Speaking on the occasion, Satyarthi said India may be a land of 100 problems, but it is the mother of one billion solutions.

India is the mother of one billion solutions and should lead the globalisation of compassion, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi said at the inauguration of the Civil20 India 2023 inception conference in Nagpur on Monday.

C20 India 2023 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) around the world to voice people's aspirations to the world leaders of G20.

The inauguration of the conference was attended by spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

More than 200 delegates from India and abroad will be attending the three-day conference.