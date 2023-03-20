C20 conference: India should lead globalisation of compassion, says Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi

India is the mother of one billion solutions and should lead the globalisation of compassion, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi said at the inauguration of the Civil20 India 2023 inception conference in Nagpur on Monday.

C20 India 2023 is one of the official Engagement Groups of the G20 that provides a platform for Civil Society Organisations (CSO) around the world to voice people's aspirations to the world leaders of G20.

The inauguration of the conference was attended by spiritual leader Mata Amritanandamayi, Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

More than 200 delegates from India and abroad will be attending the three-day conference.

"When we talk about the world as one family, we need to address the challenges of economic and political injustice in the global society," he said. There is a need for a more inclusive and dynamic United Nations (UN), he said, adding that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should lead the countries that come under the Global South.

India should lead the globalisation of compassion, Satyarthi said. Welcoming the delegates to Nagpur, Fadnavis said the city has always been the epicentre of social change, where the architect of the Indian Constitution Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar along with thousands of people embraced Buddhism. The role of civil society is very important and in democracy, everyone should be heard and civil society can make it happen, he said. Speaking on the occasion, Mata Amritanandamayia said that since the ancient times, 'the world is one family' has been the mantra on the Indian soil and it will continue to be so in the future. The presidency of the G-20 nations is a unique opportunity to model this truth before the world, she said. Earlier in the day, a working committee meeting of the Civil20 India 2023 was attended by members of the steering committee, International Advisory Committee (IAC), and working group coordinators of CIVIL-20 India 2023, a release said. Swami Amritswarupananda, a steering committee member and Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham (India) president, said "time, effort and divine praise are the most essential elements in life". He said spirituality was an integral part of life and that it is necessary for governments to listen to the grassroot level problems of the common man and find a solution. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying his best in this endeavour through his policies, he said. Civil 20 India 2023 sherpa Ah Maftuchan said CIVIL-20 as an official engagement group of G20 is still relevant and helps to incorporate the social issues.

