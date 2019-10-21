Bypolls underway across multiple states; moderate turnout recorded till 9 am

Besides polling to elect a new Legislative Assembly in Haryana and Maharashtra, bypolls for 51 Assembly and two Lok Sabha constituencies are underway across multiple states.

The Assembly bypolls are being held in seats spread across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Meghalaya, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and Uttar Pradesh. The elections were necessitated there for various reasons.

Lok Sabha bypolls are being held for seats in Bihar and Maharashtra.

Here’s the voter turnout from some of the key bypolls:

Himachal Pradesh

About eight percent polling was recorded in the first hour for two Assembly seats in Himachal Pradesh.

Eight percent polling has been recorded for Pachhad, whereas 7.8 percent for Dharamshala till 9.00 am.

Punjab

Polling was underway for the bypolls to four Assembly seats -- Phagwara, Jalalabad, Dakha and Mukerian in Punjab.

Till 9.00 am, polling percentage in Phagwara was 7.6 percent, 12 percent in Mukerian, 6.5 percent in Dakha and 14 percent in Jalalabad.

Gujarat

Around five percent voter turnout was recorded in the first hour of polling for by-elections to six Assembly seats in Gujarat.

The bypolls are being held in Tharad seat of Banaskantha district, Radhanpur in Patan, Kheralu in Mehsana, Bayad in Arvalli, Amraiwadi in Ahmedabad and Lunawada seat in Mahisagar district.

In the first one hour, Tharad seat recorded 7.1 percent voter turnout, 6.2 percent in Bayad, 5.4 percent in Radhanpur, 4.9 percent in Lunawada, 4.5 percent and 3.6 percent in Kheralu and Amraiwadi, respectively.

Telangana

Polling was underway in the crucial by-election to Huzurnagar Assembly constituency in Suryapet district of Telangana where the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), Congress, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are locked in a multi-cornered contest.