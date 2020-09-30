Bypolls to 7 UP assembly seats to be held on November 3

The Election Commission on September 29 that bypolls to seven of eight vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on November 3. The votes will be counted on November 10.

The seven assembly seats where byelections will be held are Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr Sadar, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria, and Malhani.

Six of these seats were held by MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while one (Malhani) was held by an MLA of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Five of the assembly seats fell vacant after the incumbent MLAs died. The Bangarmau seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified of his membership after getting convicted in the Unnao rape case.

Hindustan Times reported that the EC has decided not to hold byelections to the Suar assembly seat in UP's Rampur district. The seat had fallen vacant after the Allahabad High Court had set aside the election of SP MLA Abdullah Azam for submitting fake documents.

Sumit Mukherjee, Senior Principal Secretary, ECI, said: “The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the bypoll after taking into consideration various factors such as local festivals, weather conditions, movement of forces, and the coronavirus pandemic.”