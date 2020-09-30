172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|bypolls-to-7-up-assembly-seats-to-be-held-on-november-3-5907801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 11:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bypolls to 7 UP assembly seats to be held on November 3

The seven Uttar Pradesh assembly constituencies where the byelections will be held in November are Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr Sadar, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria, and Malhani.

Moneycontrol News

The Election Commission on September 29 that bypolls to seven of eight vacant assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh will be held on November 3. The votes will be counted on November 10.

The seven assembly seats where byelections will be held are Naugawan Sadat, Bulandshahr Sadar, Tundla, Bangermau, Ghatampur, Deoria, and Malhani.

Six of these seats were held by MLAs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), while one (Malhani) was held by an MLA of the Samajwadi Party (SP).

Close

Five of the assembly seats fell vacant after the incumbent MLAs died. The Bangarmau seat fell vacant after BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar was disqualified of his membership after getting convicted in the Unnao rape case.

Hindustan Times reported that the EC has decided not to hold byelections to the Suar assembly seat in UP's Rampur district. The seat had fallen vacant after the Allahabad High Court had set aside the election of SP MLA Abdullah Azam for submitting fake documents.

Sumit Mukherjee, Senior Principal Secretary, ECI, said: “The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the bypoll after taking into consideration various factors such as local festivals, weather conditions, movement of forces, and the coronavirus pandemic.”
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 11:07 pm

tags #Election Commission of India #India #UP Bypolls #Uttar Pradesh

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.