Bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha seats, 30 assembly constituencies on October 30; counting on November 2: EC

The counting of votes will take place on November 2, the election commission announced on September 28. (Representative image)

Bypolls to three Lok Sabha constituencies and 30 assembly constituencies across 14 states will be held on October 30, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on September 28.

The counting of votes will take place on November 2, the poll body announced.

The three parliamentary constituencies are in the union territories of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh. The 30 assembly seats going for bypolls are in Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Rajasthan, Telangana and West Bengal.

As per the schedule, the date of issue of the gazette notification for the Assembly bypolls is October 1. The last date of nominations in all the 30 Assembly seats is October 8 and the date for scrutiny of nominations is October 11.

The last date of withdrawal of candidates is October 16 in the states of Assam, Bihar and West Bengal, while it is October 13 in the remaining states, as per the ECI schedule.

In a statement, the ECI said, “The Commission has reviewed the situation related to pandemic, flood, festivals, cold conditions in certain regions, feedback from concerned States/UT and taken into consideration all facts and circumstances and it has decided to hold by-elections to fill vacancies in three Parliamentary Constituencies of UT of Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh and 30 vacancies in Assembly constituencies of various states.”

With the announcement of the dates, the Model Code of Conduct comes into force with immediate effect in the districts in which "the whole or any part of the Assembly constituency going for election is included, subject to partial modification as issued vide Commission’ s instruction No. 437/6/1NST/2016-CCS, dated 29th June, 2017," the ECI said.

The poll body has decided to use Electronic Voting machines (EVMs) and Voter-verified paper audit trail (VVPATs) in the bye-elections in all the polling stations, it said.