Bypolls: 41% turnout in Mungaoli; 35% in Kolaras till 12.30 pm

Bypolls in Mungaoli and Kolaras Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh recorded 41 percent and 35 percent voter turnout, respectively, till 12.30 pm.

Voting in the two seats, which began at 8 am, has been peaceful till now.

State Chief Electoral Officer Salina Singh said Mungaoli in Ashoknagar district recorded 41 percent voting, while the turnout was 35 percent in Kolaras, Shivpuri district, till 12.30 pm.

"Polling is going on peacefully at all the polling booths in the two constituencies and no untoward incident has been reported so far from anywhere," Singh added.

The ruling BJP and the opposition Congress are engaged in a direct fight in the two seats.

The bypolls were necessitated due to the death of Congress MLAs Mahendra Singh Kalukheda (Mungaoli) and Ram Singh Yadav (Kolaras).

Both seats are part of the Guna Lok Sabha constituency, represented by senior Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

Thirteen candidates have thrown their hats in the election arena in Mungaoli, while 22 candidates are trying their luck in Kolaras.

Kolaras and Mungaoli have 2,44,457 and 1,91,009 eligible voters, respectively.