App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 10:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bypoll to Satara Lok Sabha seat on October 21: Election Commission

The bypoll was necessitated after NCP MP Udayanraje Bhosale recently joined the BJP after resigning from Lok Sabha

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Election Commission of India (EC) on September 24 announced that bypoll to the Satara Lok Sabha seat will be held on October 21.

Voting will happen along with the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election.

The decision to hold the bypoll was taken after the Bombay High Court decided on an election petition on Satara Lok Sabha elections. The order reached the Commission on September 23.

Close

The bypoll was necessitated after Member of Parliament (MP) from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Udayanraje Bhosale, recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning from Lok Sabha.

Counting of votes will happen on October 24 when the Assembly election votes are counted.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 24, 2019 10:27 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Current Affairs #Election Commission #India #Maharashtra #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.