Bypoll to Satara Lok Sabha seat on October 21: Election Commission

The Election Commission of India (EC) on September 24 announced that bypoll to the Satara Lok Sabha seat will be held on October 21.

Voting will happen along with the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election.

The decision to hold the bypoll was taken after the Bombay High Court decided on an election petition on Satara Lok Sabha elections. The order reached the Commission on September 23.

The bypoll was necessitated after Member of Parliament (MP) from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), Udayanraje Bhosale, recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) after resigning from Lok Sabha.