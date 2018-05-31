App
Last Updated : May 31, 2018 05:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bypoll results reflect anger against Modi govt: Kejriwal

With the BJP facing a drubbing in the bypolls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said it reflects the anger against the Modi government.

PTI

With the BJP facing a drubbing in the bypolls, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said it reflects the anger against the Modi government.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader said until now the people were asking who was the alternative to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but results state that they want to remove him.

"Today's results reflect that there is a lot of anger against the Modi government. Until now people were asking what is the option. Today, people are saying Modi ji in not an alternative. Remove him first," he tweeted.

According to latest trends, the BJP is set to lose the crucial Lok Sabha bypolls in Kairana in Uttar Pradesh and Bhandara-Gondia in Maharashtra. It, however, is expected to retain the Palghar Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.
First Published on May 31, 2018 04:50 pm

