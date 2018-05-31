App
May 31, 2018 03:43 PM IST

Bypoll results LIVE: RLD wins Kairana, BJP retains Palghar and NCP wrests Bhandara-Gondia

Live bypoll counting updates from four Lok Sabha seats, 10 assembly seats and the Rajarajeswari Nagar assembly polls in Karnataka.

highlights

  • May 31, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena has sought recounting of votes in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency bypolls from the Election Commission (EC), News18 has reported. The Sena had finished second in the bypolls there.

  • May 31, 03:46 PM (IST)

    BJP retains Tharali Assembly seat in Uttarakhand

    The BJP which suffered bypoll losses in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh today had the consolation of retaining the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand, according to a PTI report.

    Though the exact victory margin was yet to be announced, officials here confirmed that BJP candidate Munni Devi Shah defeated her Congress rival Jeetram by over 1,900 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the close fight takes its tally in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly to 57.

    The bypoll to the reserved (SC) seat was held on May 28 following the death of Maganlal Shah whose widow was fielded by the BJP.

  • May 31, 03:37 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 03:30 PM (IST)

    "This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP," said former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing reporters.

  • May 31, 03:26 PM (IST)

    Akhilesh Yadav thanks voters, says ideology has won

    "I thank the voters for bringing us to power. People have voted in this scorching heat, and the ideology has won, the farmers and the poor have voted for us," said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "Jayant Choudhary, Ajit Singh and all the workers and leaders of SP have worked hard to ensure this historic win," he added.

  • May 31, 03:18 PM (IST)

    Congress wins Shahkot in Punjab

    Congress' Hardev Singh Ladi wins Shahkot assembly bypoll in Punjab, defeats Akali nominee Naib Singh Kohar by 38,801 votes: Poll officials

  • May 31, 03:14 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 03:13 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 03:11 PM (IST)

    RLD leader Jayant Choudhury addressed the media after the party's win in Kairana. He said, "I congratulate all who have won today. I congratulate RJD for their win... may the momentum for us continue like this right till the 2019 elections. This is a clear message of opposition unity and this is a message to all of us to ensure that we are together in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is a big party. They do know like to lose. They do all they can to win every single election. This win is very important for us, and others in other seats and states. People want it and smaller parties like us need to be respected."

  • May 31, 02:44 PM (IST)

    The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has beaten BJP by a margin of around 45,000 votes to clinch the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, according to reports.

  • May 31, 02:41 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 02:28 PM (IST)

    Wins so far:

    Palghar, Maharashtra: BJP defeats Shiv Sena by 29,572 votes to retain seat
    Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: United opposition’s Rashtriya Lok Dal candidate wins
    Bhandara-Gondia, Maharashtra: NCP beats BJP by around 45,000 votes

    Jokihat, Bihar: RJD beats Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by more than 40,000 votes
    Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP beats BJP by more than 6,000 votes
    Chengannur, Kerala: CPI(M) retains assembly seat
    Shahkot, Punjab: Congress beat Shiromani Akali Dal by over 20,000 votes
    Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress wins by 62,324 votes
    Gomia, Jharkhand: JMM wins by around 1,800 votes
    Silli, Jharkhand: JMM wins by more than 13,000 votes
    Palus-Kadegaon, Maharashtra: Congress candidate wins unopposed
    Ampati, Meghalaya: Former CM Mukul Sangma wins by 3,191 votes for Congress
    Tharali, Uttarakhand: BJP beats Congress to retain the seat

    Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes

  • May 31, 02:18 PM (IST)

    Kairana, Uttar Pradesh:

    BJP: 3,52,173
    RLD: 4,01,464
    (Approximate numbers)

  • May 31, 02:08 PM (IST)

    BJP retains Tharali seat in Uttarakhand

    The BJP has retained the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand with party nominee Munni Devi Shah defeating her Congress rival Jeetram by over 1,900 votes, officials here said, according to PTI.

    With the BJP's victory in Tharali, the number of party MLAs in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly once again rose to 57. Munni Devi Shah is the widow of BJP's Maganlal Shah whose death necessitated the bypoll.

  • May 31, 02:04 PM (IST)

    BJP's candidate Rajendra Gavit has won the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency by more than 29,000 votes, according to reports.

  • May 31, 01:53 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 01:49 PM (IST)

    Wins so far:

    Jokihat, Bihar: RJD beats Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by more than 40,000 votes
    Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP beats BJP by more than 6,000 votes
    Chengannur, Kerala: CPI(M) retains assembly seat
    Shahkot, Punjab: Congress beat Shiromani Akali Dal by over 20,000 votes
    Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress wins by 62,324 votes
    Gomia, Jharkhand: JMM won the seat by around 1,800 votes
    Silli, Jharkhand: JMM won the seat by more than 13,000 votes
    Palus-Kadegaon, Maharashtra: Congress candidate wins unopposed
    Ampati, Meghalaya: Former CM Mukul Sangma wins by 3,191 votes for Congress
    Tharali, Uttarakhand: BJP beats Congress to win the seat

    Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes

  • May 31, 01:43 PM (IST)

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Gomia assembly seat in Jharkhand. JMM candidate Babita Devi defeated her nearest rival by 1,852 votes.

  • May 31, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Congress has won the Shahkot assembly constituency. Bypoll here was necessitated due to the death of Akali Dal MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February this year.

  • May 31, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Key wins so far:

    Jokihat, Bihar: RJD beats Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by more than 40,000 votes
    Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP beats BJP by more than 6,000 votes
    Chengannur, Kerala: CPI(M) retains assembly seat
    Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress wins by 62,324 votes

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat while Congress has won the Ampati seat in Meghalaya.

    Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes

  • May 31, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress has won the Maheshtala assembly bypoll in West Bengal by 62,324 votes

    TMC: 1,04,206
    CPI(M): 30,180
    BJP: 41,882
    (Approximate numbers)

  • May 31, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 01:09 PM (IST)

    CPI(M) retains Chengannur assembly seat in Kerala

    Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF's Saji Cheriyan today won the Chengannur Assembly bypoll by a huge margin of 20,956 votes over his nearest Congress rival, officials said, according to PTI.

    According to the Chief Electoral Office, Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes while the Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP's PS Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes.

    The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair of the CPI(M) in January this year due to illness.

  • May 31, 01:07 PM (IST)

    Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘must resign by listening to his inner voice’.

  • May 31, 01:01 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 12:59 PM (IST)

    Key wins so far:

    Jokihat, Bihar: RJD beats Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by more than 40,000 votes
    Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP beats BJP by more than 6,000 votes

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat while Congress has won the Ampati seat in Meghalaya

    Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes

  • May 31, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Congress candidate Muniratna has won the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly election in Karnataka by more than 41,000 votes.

  • May 31, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat in Jharkhand, according to reports.

  • May 31, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won the Jokihat assembly bypoll by over 40,000 votes.

  • May 31, 12:41 PM (IST)

    Leads from Chengannur, Kerala

    CPI(M): 57,402
    Congress: 41,041
    BJP: 30,350
    (Approximate numbers)

