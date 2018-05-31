Bypoll results LIVE: RLD wins Kairana, BJP retains Palghar and NCP wrests Bhandara-Gondia

Live now
May 31, 2018 03:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Shiv Sena seeks recounting in Plaghar
BJP retains Tharali Assembly seat in Uttarakhand
Akhilesh Yadav thanks voters, says ideology has won
NCP beats BJP to win Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha bypoll
BJP retains Tharali seat in Uttarakhand
BJP wins Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll
JMM wins Gomia seat in Jharkhand
Congress wins Shahkot seat in Punjab
Trinamool Congress wins Maheshtala assembly seat
CPI(M) retains Chengannur seat in Kerala
Karnataka: Congress wins Rajarajeshwari Nagar
Jharkhand: JMM wins Silli assembly seat
RJD wins Jokihat by over 40,000 votes
Leads from Chengannur, Kerala
SP wins Noorpur by over 6,000 votes
RLD leads BJP by more than 42,000 votes
Jharkhand: BJP leading in Gomia, JMM in Silli
BJP leads Shiv Sena, BVA in Palghar by more than 19,000 votes
Congress wins Palus-Kadegaon
Trinamool Congress widens lead in Maheshtala, West Bengal
RJD leads JD(U) by 14,000 votes
Congress wins seat, becomes single-largest in Meghalaya
Nagaland: NDPP candidate leading by over 20,000 votes
Palghar: BJP leads in Palghar, Shiv Sena trails
Samajwadi Party leads in Noorpur, UP
RLD leads by over 32,000 votes in Kairana
Congress leads in Shahkot, Punjab
NCP takes lead in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya
NDPP leads in Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat
BJP leads in Palghar, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi trails
Congress leads by big margin in Karnataka’s RR Nagar
Palghar: Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, BJP neck and neck
RLD takes lead in Kairana
JD(U) leads in Bihar's Jokihat
BJP candidate leads in Kairana with wafer-thin margin
BJP leads in Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya and Kairana
Maheshtala, West Bengal
Counting begins
61% voter turn-out in re-polling at 73 Kairana booths
Jokihat, Bihar
Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Karnataka
Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya, Maharashtra
Kairana, Uttar Pradesh
Bypolls vote counting today
Shiv Sena has sought recounting of votes in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency bypolls from the Election Commission (EC), News18 has reported. The Sena had finished second in the bypolls there.
BJP retains Tharali Assembly seat in Uttarakhand
The BJP which suffered bypoll losses in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh today had the consolation of retaining the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand, according to a PTI report.
Though the exact victory margin was yet to be announced, officials here confirmed that BJP candidate Munni Devi Shah defeated her Congress rival Jeetram by over 1,900 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the close fight takes its tally in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly to 57.
The bypoll to the reserved (SC) seat was held on May 28 following the death of Maganlal Shah whose widow was fielded by the BJP.
"This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP," said former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing reporters.
Akhilesh Yadav thanks voters, says ideology has won
"I thank the voters for bringing us to power. People have voted in this scorching heat, and the ideology has won, the farmers and the poor have voted for us," said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "Jayant Choudhary, Ajit Singh and all the workers and leaders of SP have worked hard to ensure this historic win," he added.
Congress wins Shahkot in Punjab
Congress' Hardev Singh Ladi wins Shahkot assembly bypoll in Punjab, defeats Akali nominee Naib Singh Kohar by 38,801 votes: Poll officials
RLD leader Jayant Choudhury addressed the media after the party's win in Kairana. He said, "I congratulate all who have won today. I congratulate RJD for their win... may the momentum for us continue like this right till the 2019 elections. This is a clear message of opposition unity and this is a message to all of us to ensure that we are together in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is a big party. They do know like to lose. They do all they can to win every single election. This win is very important for us, and others in other seats and states. People want it and smaller parties like us need to be respected."
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has beaten BJP by a margin of around 45,000 votes to clinch the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, according to reports.
Wins so far:
Kairana, Uttar Pradesh:
BJP: 3,52,173
RLD: 4,01,464
(Approximate numbers)
BJP retains Tharali seat in Uttarakhand
The BJP has retained the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand with party nominee Munni Devi Shah defeating her Congress rival Jeetram by over 1,900 votes, officials here said, according to PTI.
With the BJP's victory in Tharali, the number of party MLAs in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly once again rose to 57. Munni Devi Shah is the widow of BJP's Maganlal Shah whose death necessitated the bypoll.
BJP's candidate Rajendra Gavit has won the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency by more than 29,000 votes, according to reports.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Gomia assembly seat in Jharkhand. JMM candidate Babita Devi defeated her nearest rival by 1,852 votes.
Congress has won the Shahkot assembly constituency. Bypoll here was necessitated due to the death of Akali Dal MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February this year.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat while Congress has won the Ampati seat in Meghalaya.
Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes
Trinamool Congress has won the Maheshtala assembly bypoll in West Bengal by 62,324 votes
TMC: 1,04,206
CPI(M): 30,180
BJP: 41,882
(Approximate numbers)
CPI(M) retains Chengannur assembly seat in Kerala
Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF's Saji Cheriyan today won the Chengannur Assembly bypoll by a huge margin of 20,956 votes over his nearest Congress rival, officials said, according to PTI.
According to the Chief Electoral Office, Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes while the Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP's PS Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair of the CPI(M) in January this year due to illness.
Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘must resign by listening to his inner voice’.
Congress candidate Muniratna has won the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly election in Karnataka by more than 41,000 votes.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat in Jharkhand, according to reports.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won the Jokihat assembly bypoll by over 40,000 votes.
Leads from Chengannur, Kerala
CPI(M): 57,402
Congress: 41,041
BJP: 30,350
(Approximate numbers)