Bypoll results LIVE: Trinamool Congress wins Maheshtala, RJD beats JD(U) in Jokihat, RLD leads in Kairana

May 31, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
JMM wins Gomia seat in Jharkhand
Congress wins Shahkot seat in Punjab
Trinamool Congress wins Maheshtala assembly seat
CPI(M) retains Chengannur seat in Kerala
Karnataka: Congress wins Rajarajeshwari Nagar
Jharkhand: JMM wins Silli assembly seat
RJD wins Jokihat by over 40,000 votes
Leads from Chengannur, Kerala
SP wins Noorpur by over 6,000 votes
RLD leads BJP by more than 42,000 votes
Jharkhand: BJP leading in Gomia, JMM in Silli
BJP leads Shiv Sena, BVA in Palghar by more than 19,000 votes
Congress wins Palus-Kadegaon
Trinamool Congress widens lead in Maheshtala, West Bengal
RJD leads JD(U) by 14,000 votes
Congress wins seat, becomes single-largest in Meghalaya
Nagaland: NDPP candidate leading by over 20,000 votes
Palghar: BJP leads in Palghar, Shiv Sena trails
Samajwadi Party leads in Noorpur, UP
RLD leads by over 32,000 votes in Kairana
Congress leads in Shahkot, Punjab
NCP takes lead in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya
NDPP leads in Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat
BJP leads in Palghar, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi trails
Congress leads by big margin in Karnataka’s RR Nagar
Palghar: Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, BJP neck and neck
RLD takes lead in Kairana
JD(U) leads in Bihar's Jokihat
BJP candidate leads in Kairana with wafer-thin margin
BJP leads in Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya and Kairana
Maheshtala, West Bengal
Counting begins
61% voter turn-out in re-polling at 73 Kairana booths
Jokihat, Bihar
Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Karnataka
Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya, Maharashtra
Kairana, Uttar Pradesh
Bypolls vote counting today
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Gomia assembly seat in Jharkhand. JMM candidate Babita Devi defeated her nearest rival by 1,852 votes.
Congress has won the Shahkot assembly constituency. Bypoll here was necessitated due to the death of Akali Dal MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February this year.
Jokihat, Bihar: RJD beats Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by more than 40,000 votes
Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP beats BJP by more than 6,000 votes
Chengannur, Kerala: CPI(M) retains assembly seat
Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress wins by 62,324 votes
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat while Congress has won the Ampati seat in Meghalaya.
Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes
Trinamool Congress has won the Maheshtala assembly bypoll in West Bengal by 62,324 votes
TMC: 1,04,206
CPI(M): 30,180
BJP: 41,882
(Approximate numbers)
CPI(M) retains Chengannur assembly seat in Kerala
Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF's Saji Cheriyan today won the Chengannur Assembly bypoll by a huge margin of 20,956 votes over his nearest Congress rival, officials said, according to PTI.
According to the Chief Electoral Office, Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes while the Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP's PS Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes.
The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair of the CPI(M) in January this year due to illness.
Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘must resign by listening to his inner voice’.
Jokihat, Bihar: RJD beats Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by more than 40,000 votes
Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP beats BJP by more than 6,000 votes
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat while Congress has won the Ampati seat in Meghalaya
Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes
Congress candidate Muniratna has won the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly election in Karnataka by more than 41,000 votes.
Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat in Jharkhand, according to reports.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won the Jokihat assembly bypoll by over 40,000 votes.
Leads from Chengannur, Kerala
CPI(M): 57,402
Congress: 41,041
BJP: 30,350
(Approximate numbers)
Samajwadi Party (SP) has won the Noorpur Assembly bypoll by more than 6,000 votes.
RLD leads BJP by more than 42,000 votes
Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: After the 15th round of counting, RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading by 42,734 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh.
Jharkhand: BJP leading in Gomia, JMM in Silli
BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh is leading over his nearest JMM rival Babita Devi by 8,700 votes after eight rounds of counting for the Gomia Assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand, EC sources said, according to PTI.
JMM candidate Seema Mahto is leading over her rival, AJSU president Sudesh Mahto, by 660 votes for the Silli Assembly bypoll, after the eighth round of counting. The votes would be counted over 15 rounds, an election official said.
BJP leads Shiv Sena, BVA in Palghar by more than 19,000 votes
BJP: 1,55,608
Shiv Sena: 1,36,552
BVA: 1,16,045
Congress: 30,059
(Approximate numbers)
Congress wins Palus-Kadegaon assembly bypoll
Congress’ Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam has won the Palus-Kadegaon assembly bypoll. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Vishwajeet’s father Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam.
Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party is leading by 10,208 votes after the 20th round of counting.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to speak to the media in an hour, NDTV has reported. Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Saji Cheriyanis leading in Chengannur.
Trinamool Congress widens lead in Maheshtala, West Bengal
The Trinamool Congress has surged ahead of its rival BJP in the Maheshtala Assembly seat in West Bengal by a margin of more than 28,000 votes after nine rounds of counting, EC sources said, according to PTI.
While TMC candidate Dulal Das secured 47,293 votes, BJP nominee Sujit Ghosh bagged 18,940 votes.
The Left Front candidate Prabhat Chowdhury, who is supported by the Congress, got 13,964 votes.
To take stock of the bypoll result, Shiv Sena’ senior leaders will be meeting Uddhav Thackeray in the afternoon, News18 has reported.
RJD leads JD(U) by 14,000 votes
Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by around 14,000 votes in Jokihat, Bihar.
Congress wins seat, becomes single-largest in Meghalaya
Congress candidate and daughter of former CM Mukul Sangma, Miani D Shira has won the Ampati seat. Congress, with 21 seats, now is single largest party in Meghalaya, NDTV has reported.
Kairana: RLD leads BJP by more than 35,000 votes
Palghar: BJP leads Shiv Sena
Bhandara-Gondiya: NCP leads BJP
Nagaland: BJP ally NDPP leads
Jokihat, Bihar: RJD leads CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by 14,000 votes
Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP leads BJP
Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leads by big margin
Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress leads by 50,000 votes in RR Nagar