May 31, 2018 01:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bypoll results LIVE: Trinamool Congress wins Maheshtala, RJD beats JD(U) in Jokihat, RLD leads in Kairana

Live bypoll counting updates from four Lok Sabha seats, 10 assembly seats and the Rajarajeswari Nagar assembly polls in Karnataka.

highlights

  • May 31, 01:43 PM (IST)

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Gomia assembly seat in Jharkhand. JMM candidate Babita Devi defeated her nearest rival by 1,852 votes.

  • May 31, 01:39 PM (IST)

    Congress has won the Shahkot assembly constituency. Bypoll here was necessitated due to the death of Akali Dal MLA Ajit Singh Kohar in February this year.

  • May 31, 01:31 PM (IST)

    Key wins so far:

    Jokihat, Bihar: RJD beats Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by more than 40,000 votes
    Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP beats BJP by more than 6,000 votes
    Chengannur, Kerala: CPI(M) retains assembly seat
    Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress wins by 62,324 votes

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat while Congress has won the Ampati seat in Meghalaya.

    Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes

  • May 31, 01:16 PM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress has won the Maheshtala assembly bypoll in West Bengal by 62,324 votes

    TMC: 1,04,206
    CPI(M): 30,180
    BJP: 41,882
    (Approximate numbers)

  • May 31, 01:12 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 01:09 PM (IST)

    CPI(M) retains Chengannur assembly seat in Kerala

    Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF's Saji Cheriyan today won the Chengannur Assembly bypoll by a huge margin of 20,956 votes over his nearest Congress rival, officials said, according to PTI.

    According to the Chief Electoral Office, Cheriyan polled 67,303 votes while the Congress-led UDF candidate D Vijaykumar got 46,347 votes and BJP's PS Sreedharan Pillai came third with 35,270 votes.

    The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K K Ramachandran Nair of the CPI(M) in January this year due to illness.

  • May 31, 01:07 PM (IST)

    Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ‘must resign by listening to his inner voice’.

  • May 31, 01:01 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 12:59 PM (IST)

    Key wins so far:

    Jokihat, Bihar: RJD beats Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by more than 40,000 votes
    Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP beats BJP by more than 6,000 votes

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat while Congress has won the Ampati seat in Meghalaya

    Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes

  • May 31, 12:54 PM (IST)

    Congress candidate Muniratna has won the Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly election in Karnataka by more than 41,000 votes.

  • May 31, 12:51 PM (IST)

    Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat in Jharkhand, according to reports.

  • May 31, 12:47 PM (IST)

    Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has won the Jokihat assembly bypoll by over 40,000 votes.

  • May 31, 12:41 PM (IST)

    Leads from Chengannur, Kerala

    CPI(M): 57,402
    Congress: 41,041
    BJP: 30,350
    (Approximate numbers)

  • May 31, 12:36 PM (IST)

    Samajwadi Party (SP) has won the Noorpur Assembly bypoll by more than 6,000 votes.

  • May 31, 12:33 PM (IST)

    RLD leads BJP by more than 42,000 votes

    Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: After the 15th round of counting, RLD's Tabassum Hasan is leading by 42,734 votes over BJP's Mriganka Singh.

  • May 31, 12:18 PM (IST)

    Jharkhand: BJP leading in Gomia, JMM in Silli

    BJP candidate Madhavlal Singh is leading over his nearest JMM rival Babita Devi by 8,700 votes after eight rounds of counting for the Gomia Assembly constituency bypoll in Jharkhand, EC sources said, according to PTI.

    JMM candidate Seema Mahto is leading over her rival, AJSU president Sudesh Mahto, by 660 votes for the Silli Assembly bypoll, after the eighth round of counting. The votes would be counted over 15 rounds, an election official said.

  • May 31, 12:14 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 12:09 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 12:04 PM (IST)

    BJP leads Shiv Sena, BVA in Palghar by more than 19,000 votes

    BJP: 1,55,608
    Shiv Sena: 1,36,552
    BVA: 1,16,045
    Congress: 30,059
    (Approximate numbers)

  • May 31, 11:56 AM (IST)

    Congress wins Palus-Kadegaon assembly bypoll

    Congress’ Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam has won the Palus-Kadegaon assembly bypoll. The bypoll was necessitated due to the death of Vishwajeet’s father Congress MLA Patangrao Kadam.

  • May 31, 11:53 AM (IST)
  • May 31, 11:51 AM (IST)

    Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party is leading by 10,208 votes after the 20th round of counting.

  • May 31, 11:40 AM (IST)
  • May 31, 11:39 AM (IST)

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is expected to speak to the media in an hour, NDTV has reported. Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s Saji Cheriyan​is leading in Chengannur.

  • May 31, 11:37 AM (IST)

    Trinamool Congress widens lead in Maheshtala, West Bengal

    The Trinamool Congress has surged ahead of its rival BJP in the Maheshtala Assembly seat in West Bengal by a margin of more than 28,000 votes after nine rounds of counting, EC sources said, according to PTI.

    While TMC candidate Dulal Das secured 47,293 votes, BJP nominee Sujit Ghosh bagged 18,940 votes.

    The Left Front candidate Prabhat Chowdhury, who is supported by the Congress, got 13,964 votes.

  • May 31, 11:29 AM (IST)
  • May 31, 11:22 AM (IST)

    To take stock of the bypoll result, Shiv Sena’ senior leaders will be meeting Uddhav Thackeray in the afternoon, News18 has reported.

  • May 31, 11:18 AM (IST)

    RJD leads JD(U) by 14,000 votes

    Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by around 14,000 votes in Jokihat, Bihar.

  • May 31, 11:14 AM (IST)

    Congress wins seat, becomes single-largest in Meghalaya

    Congress candidate and daughter of former CM Mukul Sangma, Miani D Shira has won the Ampati seat. Congress, with 21 seats, now is single largest party in Meghalaya, NDTV has reported.

  • May 31, 11:07 AM (IST)

    Key leads so far:

    Kairana: RLD leads BJP by more than 35,000 votes
    Palghar: BJP leads Shiv Sena
    Bhandara-Gondiya: NCP leads BJP
    Nagaland: BJP ally NDPP leads

    Jokihat, Bihar: RJD leads CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by 14,000 votes
    Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP leads BJP
    Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress leads by big margin

    Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress leads by 50,000 votes in RR Nagar

