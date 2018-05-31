Bypoll results LIVE: Trinamool Congress wins Maheshtala, RJD beats JD(U) in Jokihat, RLD leads in Kairana

Key wins so far:

Jokihat, Bihar: RJD beats Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) by more than 40,000 votes

Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Akhilesh Yadav-led SP beats BJP by more than 6,000 votes

Chengannur, Kerala: CPI(M) retains assembly seat

Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress wins by 62,324 votes

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has won the Silli assembly seat while Congress has won the Ampati seat in Meghalaya.

Karnataka Assembly poll: Congress wins RR Nagar poll by more than 41,000 votes