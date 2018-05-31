Bypoll results LIVE: Oppn candidate takes major lead in Kairana, BJP leads in Palghar

61% voter turn-out in re-polling at 73 Kairana booths

Re-polling at 73 booths in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency passed off peacefully yesterday with an estimated voter turn-out of 61 percent, the state election office said, according to PTI.

The Election Commission (EC) had yesterday ordered re-polling at these polling stations in view of technical snags in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday. Around 80,000 voters were eligible to cast their votes at the booths where the re-polling was held yesterday.

Opposition Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal as well as the ruling BJP had complained of electronic voting machines (EVM) malfunctioning at these booths.

The re-poll began at 7.00 am and ended at 5.00 pm in 23 polling stations at Nakur, 44 in Gangoh and one station at Thana Bhawan in Saharanpur and five in Shamli. On Monday, 54 percent polling was recorded in Kairana. (PTI)