Bypoll results LIVE: Oppn candidate takes major lead in Kairana, BJP leads in Palghar

May 31, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Congress leads in Shahkot, Punjab
NCP takes lead in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya
NDPP leads in Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat
BJP leads in Palghar, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi trails
Congress leads by big margin in Karnataka’s RR Nagar
Palghar: Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, BJP neck and neck
RLD takes lead in Kairana
JD(U) leads in Bihar's Jokihat
BJP candidate leads in Kairana with wafer-thin margin
BJP leads in Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya and Kairana
Maheshtala, West Bengal
Counting begins
61% voter turn-out in re-polling at 73 Kairana booths
Jokihat, Bihar
Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Karnataka
Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya, Maharashtra
Kairana, Uttar Pradesh
Bypoll constituences at a glance
Bypolls vote counting today
Shahkot, Punjab: Congress leads by over 3,000 votes
Congress candidate Hardev Singh Laddi was leading by more than 3,000 votes over his nearest rival Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) candidate Naib Singh Kohar after the completion of two rounds of the counting, according to PTI.
Laddi was leading by 3,353 votes over his rival Kohar, while Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Rattan Singh Kakkar Kalan was way behind, said an official.
Kairana, Uttar Pradesh:
RLD: 55,082
BJP: 45,368
NCP takes lead in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is now leading BJP by more than 3,000 votes in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency.
NDPP leads in Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat
Nagaland: NDPP candidate is leading in Nagaland — the only parliamentary seat from the state, NDTV has reported.
BJP leads in Palghar, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi trails
BJP's Rajendra Gavit is leading in Palghar, Maharashtra by over 6,000 votes, according to reports. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) is trailing.
BJP: 35,000
Shiv Sena: 26,000
Congress: 9,000
BVA: 30,000
(Approximate numbers)
Congress leads by big margin in Karnataka’s RR Nagar
Meanwhile, the Congress is leading in Karnataka’s Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly constituency. Congress currently has around 33,000 votes. The BJP has around 14,000 and JD(S) has around 5,000 votes there, News18 has reported.
Palghar: Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, BJP neck and neck
Interestingly, the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) is currently neck and neck with the BJP in Palghar. Shiv Sena and Congress are in third and fourth place respectively.
All Jharkhand Students Union's Sudesh Mahto is leading in Jharkhand’s Silli constituency. BJP is leading in Gomia in the state.
Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: United opposition's Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Tabassum Hasan has taken a lead in Kairana Lok Sabha seat of around 4,000 votes after the fourth round of counting, News18 has reported.
Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United)'s Md Murshid Alam is leading by more than 3,000 votes from the Jokihat Assembly constituency in Bihar.
Palghar, Maharashtra: BJP's Gavit Rajendra Dhedya is leading, according to the early leads.
BJP candidate leads in Kairana with wafer-thin margin
News agency ANI has quoted Shamli Collector as saying that RLD candidate Tabassum Hasan has received 3,700 votes while BJP's Mriganka Singh has received 3,746 votes upon completion of the first round of counting. Tabulation is underway, he added.
First leads from Kairana had suggested that RLD was leading. However, BJP has taken a lead since.
Chengannur, Kerala: The Communist Party of India (Marxist) is leading in early trends.
Karnataka: Congress candidate Muniratna is leading by around 8,680 votes in Rajarajeshwari Nagar assembly polls, in early leads.
BJP leads in Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya and Kairana
The BJP is leading in Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya and Kairana Lok Sabha seats, according to the initial leads.
Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party candidate is leading in early trends.
Shahkot, Punjab: Congress’ Laddi Sherowalia leading by around 2,000 votes in first round of counting.
After the second round of counting, Trinamool Congress’ Dulal Chandra Das is leading by over 10,000 votes in the Maheshtala assembly constituency.
Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) is leading in Jokihat, Bihar, reports suggest.
First lead: Congress is ahead in Maharahstra's Palus-Kadegaon assembly constituency in early leads, NDTV has reported.
Maheshtala, West Bengal:
The Maheshtala assembly seat is held by the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress. The by-election result will be important as the Trinamool is expected to lose vote share even though it is confident of winning.
The BJP, on the other hand is expected to improve its vote share. The result will be important for the BJP as it is looking to make a strong statement in West Bengal ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Counting for the four Lok Sabha, 10 assembly bypolls and the Rajarajeswari Nagar assembly seat in Karnataka has begun.
61% voter turn-out in re-polling at 73 Kairana booths
Re-polling at 73 booths in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency passed off peacefully yesterday with an estimated voter turn-out of 61 percent, the state election office said, according to PTI.
The Election Commission (EC) had yesterday ordered re-polling at these polling stations in view of technical snags in EVM-VVPAT machines during the bye-election on Monday. Around 80,000 voters were eligible to cast their votes at the booths where the re-polling was held yesterday.
Opposition Samajwadi Party and Rashtriya Lok Dal as well as the ruling BJP had complained of electronic voting machines (EVM) malfunctioning at these booths.
The re-poll began at 7.00 am and ended at 5.00 pm in 23 polling stations at Nakur, 44 in Gangoh and one station at Thana Bhawan in Saharanpur and five in Shamli. On Monday, 54 percent polling was recorded in Kairana. (PTI)
Jokihat, Bihar:
The bypolls are being seen as a prestige battle between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)’s Tejashwi Yadav.
The by-election was necessitated after sitting Janata Dal (United) MLA Sarfaraz Alam quit the party and joined RJD after Kumar joined hands with the BJP in 2017. RJD has now fielded Alam’s younger brother Shahnawaz Alam against JD(U)'s Murshid Alam.
Sarfaraz Alam had won the Araria Lok Sabha seat for the RJD earlier this year.
Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Karnataka:
On May 12, only 222 out of the 224 assembly seats voted. Polls were countermanded in two constituencies — Jayanagar and Rajarajeshwari Nagar.
Polling happened in Rajarajeshwari Nagar on Monday. Counting will happen today.
Voting had been countermanded by the Election Commission (EC) after nearly 10,000 voter ID cards were seized from a flat in the constituency in Karnataka.
Voting in the Jayanagar assembly constituency was countermanded after the death of a candidate. It will be held on June 11 and counting will be held on June 13.