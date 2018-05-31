Bypoll results LIVE: The fight between allies could have been avoided, says Devendra Fadnavis

BJP retains Tharali Assembly seat in Uttarakhand

The BJP which suffered bypoll losses in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh today had the consolation of retaining the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand, according to a PTI report.

Though the exact victory margin was yet to be announced, officials here confirmed that BJP candidate Munni Devi Shah defeated her Congress rival Jeetram by over 1,900 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the close fight takes its tally in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly to 57.

The bypoll to the reserved (SC) seat was held on May 28 following the death of Maganlal Shah whose widow was fielded by the BJP.