Bypoll results LIVE: The fight between allies could have been avoided, says Devendra Fadnavis

May 31, 2018 07:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
highlights
Shiv Sena seeks recounting in Plaghar
Akhilesh Yadav thanks voters, says ideology has won
Wins so far
JMM wins Gomia seat in Jharkhand
Congress wins Shahkot seat in Punjab
Key wins so far
Trinamool Congress wins Maheshtala assembly seat
CPI(M) retains Chengannur seat in Kerala
Key wins so far
Karnataka: Congress wins Rajarajeshwari Nagar
Jharkhand: JMM wins Silli assembly seat
RJD wins Jokihat by over 40,000 votes
Leads from Chengannur, Kerala
SP wins Noorpur by over 6,000 votes
RLD leads BJP by more than 42,000 votes
Jharkhand: BJP leading in Gomia, JMM in Silli
BJP leads Shiv Sena, BVA in Palghar by more than 19,000 votes
Congress wins Palus-Kadegaon
Trinamool Congress widens lead in Maheshtala, West Bengal
RJD leads JD(U) by 14,000 votes
Congress wins seat, becomes single-largest in Meghalaya
Key leads so far
Nagaland: NDPP candidate leading by over 20,000 votes
Palghar: BJP leads in Palghar, Shiv Sena trails
Samajwadi Party leads in Noorpur, UP
RLD leads by over 32,000 votes in Kairana
Congress leads in Shahkot, Punjab
NCP takes lead in Maharashtra's Bhandara-Gondiya
NDPP leads in Nagaland's lone Lok Sabha seat
BJP leads in Palghar, Bahujan Vikas Aghadi trails
Congress leads by big margin in Karnataka’s RR Nagar
Palghar: Bahujan Vikas Aghadi, BJP neck and neck
RLD takes lead in Kairana
JD(U) leads in Bihar's Jokihat
BJP candidate leads in Kairana with wafer-thin margin
BJP leads in Palghar, Bhandara-Gondiya and Kairana
Maheshtala, West Bengal
Counting begins
61% voter turn-out in re-polling at 73 Kairana booths
Jokihat, Bihar
Rajarajeshwari Nagar, Karnataka
Palghar and Bhandara-Gondiya, Maharashtra
Kairana, Uttar Pradesh
Bypoll constituences at a glance
Bypolls vote counting today
Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: We had discussed about the elections earlier, but the Shiv Sena changed its plan at the last minute. We are ready to contest elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena, but even they have to be ready for it. We are always open for discussion; the BJP is always open for discussion. The Shiv Sena will never go with any party that it has contested against in the past elections. They will never join hands with the opposition. We, the BJP, is with this alliance.
Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: In a democracy, you always have people voting against you. So, saying that people voting against us is our defeat in Palghar is not right.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: Election Commission should take note of the EVM issues. It has affected us a lot. Many political parties and channels have blamed us for EVM malfunctioning as if we had manufactured the EVMs.
We lost in Bhandara Gondiya. We accept the defeat. In the past 20-25 years, there was no drought in that area. But this year, the situation is bad. If the election was held after the rains, the result would have been different.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: We are happy about the victory but unhappy about the whole election. Our allies (Shiv Sena) contested from Palghar by giving ticket to the son (Shriniwas Wanaga) of our deceased leader (Chintaman Wanaga). Wanaga family is like our family and pour doors are always open to them.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: We performed well in Palghar. I thank the voters of Palghar for showing faith in us.
TMC Supremo Mamata Bannerjee on bypoll results: These results are a warning for the BJP. The BJP could not even prevent the RJD from winning despite putting Lalu in jail.
TMC Supremo Mamata Bannerjee on bypoll results: RJD, JMM on in Bihar and Jharkhand. Shiv Sena gave a tough fight; NCP won in Maharashtra. The United Opposition won in Kairana. The BJP lost in various places, including West Bengal.
BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra: "Bypolls are fought on regional issues. Congress has been designated as a peripheral player. They are not playing the game, they are sitting and clapping on the performance of other parties; they are cheerleading."
Shiv Sena's demand to not announce Palghar bypoll result has been rejected by Election Commission. The winning certificate has been given to the BJP candidate, Rajendra Gavit by Palghar collector, ANI has reported.
NCP wins Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra.
Thackeray requested that all parties should come together to discuss the issue of EVMs and if elections should be fought at all in India, asserting that democracy is over in the country at the behest of a "corrupt Election Commission", CNN-News18 has reported.
Thackeray refused to accepot the defeat of the Shiv Sena from Palghar Lok Sabha constituency saying 6 lakh people had rejected the BJP from Palghar. He said that the party has submitted an affidavit to the EC demanding that results in Palghar not be announced.
Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray questioned the transparency of the electoral process in India. In a scathing attack launched at the Election Commission, he enquired the credibility of EVMs and VVPATs with respect to issues of their malfunctioning on a large scale. He also accused the BJP of distributing money in Palghar on the day of elections, adding that no action was taken by the Election Commission on the same.
Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray addresses the press : BJP completed four years recently but they have lost all the majority. Over 6 lakh voters have rejected the BJP. I thank all the Shiv Sena supporters. I feel like thanking Uttar Pradesh voters today as they have rejected Yogi Adityanath in the bypolls.
Shiv Sena has sought recounting of votes in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency bypolls from the Election Commission (EC), News18 has reported. The Sena had finished second in the bypolls there.
The BJP which suffered bypoll losses in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh today had the consolation of retaining the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand, according to a PTI report.
Though the exact victory margin was yet to be announced, officials here confirmed that BJP candidate Munni Devi Shah defeated her Congress rival Jeetram by over 1,900 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the close fight takes its tally in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly to 57.
The bypoll to the reserved (SC) seat was held on May 28 following the death of Maganlal Shah whose widow was fielded by the BJP.
"This is a defeat for those who do not believe in democracy. People have given a befitting reply to the BJP," said former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav, while addressing reporters.
Akhilesh Yadav thanks voters, says ideology has won
"I thank the voters for bringing us to power. People have voted in this scorching heat, and the ideology has won, the farmers and the poor have voted for us," said Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav. "Jayant Choudhary, Ajit Singh and all the workers and leaders of SP have worked hard to ensure this historic win," he added.
Congress wins Shahkot in Punjab
Congress' Hardev Singh Ladi wins Shahkot assembly bypoll in Punjab, defeats Akali nominee Naib Singh Kohar by 38,801 votes: Poll officials
RLD leader Jayant Choudhury addressed the media after the party's win in Kairana. He said, "I congratulate all who have won today. I congratulate RJD for their win... may the momentum for us continue like this right till the 2019 elections. This is a clear message of opposition unity and this is a message to all of us to ensure that we are together in the Lok Sabha elections. The BJP is a big party. They do know like to lose. They do all they can to win every single election. This win is very important for us, and others in other seats and states. People want it and smaller parties like us need to be respected."
The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has beaten BJP by a margin of around 45,000 votes to clinch the Bhandara-Gondia Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra, according to reports.