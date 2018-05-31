Bypoll results: In face of united Opposition, BJP retains only 2 out of 14 seats

Here’s what the voters decided in the bypolls that were conducted on May 28

Lok Sabha Seats:

# Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: Tabassum Hasan of the RLD defeated Mriganka Singh of the BJP.

# Palghar, Maharashtra: BJP candidate Rajendra Gavit defeated Shrinivas Wanaga who was nominated by the Shiv Sena against their ally.

# Gondia-Bhandara, Maharashtra: Madhukar Kukde of the NCP defeated Hemant Patel fielded by the BJP

# Nagaland: Results awaited

Assembly seats:

# Chengannur, Kerala: CPI(M)-led LDF’s Saji Cheriyan won, defeating the Congress as well as the BJP.

# Jokihat, Bihar: RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam won the seat, defeating Nitish Kumar’s

# Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party candidate Naeemul Hasan won the assembly seat defeating the BJP. He was supported by the Congress, the BSP and the AAP.

# Shahkot, Punjab: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Ladi won defeating the Akali Dal and the AAP.

# Tharali, Uttarakhand: BJP retained its seat with Munni Devi Shah defeating Congress’ Jeetram by over 1,900 votes.

# Silli and Gomia, Jharkhand: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained both Silli and Gomia seats in Jharkhand.

# Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress’ Dulal Das won the seat by over 62,000 votes. The BJP came in second, followed by Left-Congress alliance.

# Ampati, Meghalaya: Congress candidate Miani D Shira defeated Clement G Momin of the NPP

# Palus Kadegaon, Maharashtra: Congress candidate Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam won the seat uncontested.

Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly Seat, Karnataka:

Congress candidate Muniratna defeating BJP candidate with a margin of over 41,000 votes.