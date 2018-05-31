App
May 31, 2018 10:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bypoll results: In face of united Opposition, BJP retains only 2 out of 14 seats

Live bypoll counting updates from four Lok Sabha seats, 10 assembly seats and the Rajarajeswari Nagar assembly polls in Karnataka.

highlights

  • May 31, 08:51 PM (IST)

    Here’s what the voters decided in the bypolls that were conducted on May 28

    Lok Sabha Seats:

    # Kairana, Uttar Pradesh: Tabassum Hasan of the RLD defeated Mriganka Singh of the BJP.

    Palghar, Maharashtra: BJP candidate Rajendra Gavit defeated Shrinivas Wanaga who was nominated by the Shiv Sena against their ally.

    Gondia-Bhandara, Maharashtra: Madhukar Kukde of the NCP defeated Hemant Patel fielded by the BJP

    Nagaland: Results awaited

    Assembly seats:

    # Chengannur, Kerala: CPI(M)-led LDF’s Saji Cheriyan won, defeating the Congress as well as the BJP.

    # Jokihat, Bihar: RJD candidate Shahnawaz Alam won the seat, defeating Nitish Kumar’s

    # Noorpur, Uttar Pradesh: Samajwadi Party candidate Naeemul Hasan won the assembly seat defeating the BJP. He was supported by the Congress, the BSP and the AAP.  

    # Shahkot, Punjab: Congress candidate Hardev Singh Ladi won defeating the Akali Dal and the AAP.

    # Tharali, Uttarakhand: BJP retained its seat with Munni Devi Shah defeating Congress’ Jeetram by over 1,900 votes.                

    # Silli and Gomia, Jharkhand: Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) retained both Silli and Gomia seats in Jharkhand.

    # Maheshtala, West Bengal: Trinamool Congress’ Dulal Das won the seat by over 62,000 votes. The BJP came in second, followed by Left-Congress alliance.

    # Ampati, Meghalaya: Congress candidate Miani D Shira defeated Clement G Momin of the NPP

    # Palus Kadegaon, Maharashtra: Congress candidate Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam won the seat uncontested.

    Rajarajeshwari Nagar Assembly Seat, Karnataka:

    Congress candidate Muniratna defeating BJP candidate with a margin of over 41,000 votes.

  • May 31, 08:54 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 08:39 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 08:37 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 08:35 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 08:21 PM (IST)

    Hansraj Ahir, MoS Home Affairs: We did fight an election against them. We (BJP & Shiv Sena) are two parties but we have the same ideology. We have an alliance with them & you can have some differences with your partners but that doesn’t mean we are quitting the alliance, ANI has reported. 

  • May 31, 08:20 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 08:19 PM (IST)

    Congress leader, Ashok Chavan to ANI: CM violated model code of conduct. BJP supporters were seen distributing money but no one took any action which is a real cause of concern. This can be called CM & BJP’s victory with 'Saam daam dand bhed'. If Uddhav Thackeray has even a little self respect left in him, he should get out of the alliance. You want to stay in power also, and you want to show support to opposition also... What exactly is their intention?

  • May 31, 07:01 PM (IST)

  • May 31, 06:59 PM (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: We had discussed about the elections earlier, but the Shiv Sena changed its plan at the last minute. We are ready to contest elections in alliance with the Shiv Sena, but even they have to be ready for it. We are always open for discussion; the BJP is always open for discussion. The Shiv Sena will never go with any party that it has contested against in the past elections. They will never join hands with the opposition.  We, the BJP, is with this alliance. 

  • May 31, 06:55 PM (IST)

    Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: In a democracy, you always have people voting against you. So, saying that people voting against us is our defeat in Palghar is not right. 

  • May 31, 06:53 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: Election Commission should take note of the EVM issues. It has affected us a lot. Many political parties and channels have blamed us for EVM malfunctioning as if we had manufactured the EVMs.

  • May 31, 06:51 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis accepts defeat in Bhandara Gondiya

    We lost in Bhandara Gondiya. We accept the defeat. In the past 20-25 years, there was no drought in that area. But this year, the situation is bad. If the election was held after the rains, the result would have been different. 

  • May 31, 06:46 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: We are happy about the victory but unhappy about the whole election. Our allies (Shiv Sena) contested from Palghar by giving ticket to the son (Shriniwas Wanaga) of our deceased leader (Chintaman Wanaga). Wanaga family is like our family and pour doors are always open to them. 

  • May 31, 06:44 PM (IST)

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on bypoll results: We performed well in Palghar. I thank the voters of Palghar for showing faith in us. 

  • May 31, 06:36 PM (IST)

    TMC Supremo Mamata Bannerjee on bypoll results: These results are a warning for the BJP. The BJP could not even prevent the RJD from winning despite putting Lalu in jail.

  • May 31, 06:34 PM (IST)

    TMC Supremo Mamata Bannerjee on bypoll results: RJD, JMM on in Bihar and Jharkhand. Shiv Sena gave a tough fight; NCP won in Maharashtra. The United Opposition won in Kairana. The BJP lost in various places, including West Bengal. 

  • May 31, 05:56 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 05:55 PM (IST)

    BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra: "Bypolls are fought on regional issues. Congress has been designated as a peripheral player. They are not playing the game, they are sitting and clapping on the performance of other parties; they are cheerleading." 

  • May 31, 05:50 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 05:46 PM (IST)
  • May 31, 05:45 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena's demand to not announce Palghar bypoll result has been rejected by Election Commission. The winning certificate has been given to the BJP candidate, Rajendra Gavit by Palghar collector, ANI has reported. 

  • May 31, 05:43 PM (IST)

    NCP wins Bhandara-Gondiya Lok Sabha constituency in Maharashtra. 

  • May 31, 05:40 PM (IST)

    Thackeray requested that all parties should come together to discuss the issue of  EVMs and if elections should be fought at all in India, asserting that democracy is over in the country at the behest of a "corrupt Election Commission", CNN-News18 has reported. 

  • May 31, 05:37 PM (IST)

    Thackeray refused to accepot the defeat of the Shiv Sena from Palghar Lok Sabha constituency saying 6 lakh people had rejected the BJP from Palghar. He said that the party has submitted an affidavit to the EC demanding that results in Palghar not be announced.  

  • May 31, 05:35 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray questioned the transparency of the electoral process in India. In a scathing attack launched at the Election Commission, he enquired the credibility of EVMs and VVPATs with respect to issues of their malfunctioning on a large scale. He also accused the BJP of distributing money in Palghar on the day of elections, adding that no action was taken by the Election Commission on the same. 

  • May 31, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray addresses the press : BJP completed four years recently but they have lost all the majority. Over 6 lakh voters have rejected the BJP. I thank all the Shiv Sena supporters. I feel like thanking Uttar Pradesh voters today as they have rejected Yogi Adityanath in the bypolls.

  • May 31, 03:52 PM (IST)

    Shiv Sena has sought recounting of votes in the Palghar Lok Sabha constituency bypolls from the Election Commission (EC), News18 has reported. The Sena had finished second in the bypolls there.

  • May 31, 03:46 PM (IST)

    BJP retains Tharali Assembly seat in Uttarakhand

    The BJP which suffered bypoll losses in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh today had the consolation of retaining the Tharali assembly seat in Uttarakhand, according to a PTI report.

    Though the exact victory margin was yet to be announced, officials here confirmed that BJP candidate Munni Devi Shah defeated her Congress rival Jeetram by over 1,900 votes. The Bharatiya Janata Party's victory in the close fight takes its tally in the 70-member Uttarakhand assembly to 57.

    The bypoll to the reserved (SC) seat was held on May 28 following the death of Maganlal Shah whose widow was fielded by the BJP.

  • May 31, 03:37 PM (IST)
