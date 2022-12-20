Byju's buying phone numbers of children, their parents and threatening them: NCPCR Chief

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) disclosed on December 20 that it had learned that Byju's is allegedly purchasing the phone numbers of children and their parents, and threatening them that their future will be ruined if they do not buy their courses.

"They're targeting first-generation learners. We'll initiate action & if need be will make report & write to govt" the NCPCR Chief said.

Byju's CEO Byju Raveendran was summoned by the commission earlier this week to appear in person on December 23 over alleged misrepresentations and hard-selling of its courses.

It has also asked for the legal documents regarding the recognition of Byju's as a valid ed-tech company and all other relevant documents regarding the claims made in the aforementioned news report at 1400 hours on December 23 to explain the discrepancies in relation to the said matter.

"The Commission is in observance that indulging into malpractices to lure the parents or children into entering loan-based agreements and then causing exploitation is against the welfare of children and in pursuance of the functions and powers under Section 13 and 14 of CPCR Act, 2005," NCPCR had said on December 16.