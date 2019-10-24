Byculla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Shiv Sena's Yamini Yashwant Jadhav leads

Byculla is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Shiv Sena's Yamini Yashwant Jadhav is in the lead, while AIMIM's Waris Pathan is trailing.

Constituency Information

Voter turnout was 54.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.82% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Advocate Waris Yusuf Pathan won this seat by a margin of 1357 votes, which was 1.09% of the total votes polled. AIMIM polled a total of 124547 votes.

Chavan Madhukar Balkrishna Alias Anna won this seat in the 2009 Maharashtra Assembly elections, beating the MNS candidate by a margin of 9104 votes. INC polled 116272 votes, 31.22% of the total votes polled.

