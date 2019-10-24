Byculla Election Result 2019 LIVE: Check Byculla Constituency Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Election Updates, Candidates, Winners, Losers, Voting Percentage

Byculla is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra in Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Byculla is an Assembly constituency in Mumbai-Thane region of Maharashtra under Mumbai City district. This seat is reserved for General category.

Voter turnout was 54.83% in 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections and 42.82% in 2009.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, Advocate Waris Yusuf Pathan won this seat by a margin of 1357 votes, which was 1.09% of the total votes polled. AIMIM polled a total of 124547 votes.