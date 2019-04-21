By-poll in 5 assembly seats in West Bengal will be held on May 19

By-poll to five assembly constituencies of West Bengal will be held on May 19 and the votes there will be counted along with those of all the Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission said.

The five assembly seats - Darjeeling, Islampur, Kandi, Habibpur (ST) and Bhatpara - fell vacant after the sitting MLAs resigned following their nomination to contest the Lok Sabha elections.

Polling for the parliamentary constituencies of Darjeeling and Raiganj were held on April 18. Islampur assembly seat falls under Raiganj LS constituency.

Kandi assembly segment is under Baharampur Lok Sabha constituency where polling will be held in the fourth phase on April 29.

Habibpur falls under Malda Uttar parliamentary seat and Bhatpara under Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency. These two seats will go to polls on April 23 and May 6 respectively.

The Election Commission on April 20 night said the notification for the by-polls will be issued on April 22.

While the last day for filing nomination will be April 29, the last date of withdrawal of candidature will be May 2.