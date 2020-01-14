By creating CDS, PM Modi has ushered in a bold reform of India’s post-independence history: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on January 14 said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "ushered in a bold reform in India’s history since independence by creating Chief of Defence Staff".

"The appointment of CDS was required by a country that aspires to be a 5 trillion economy by 2024-25. Keeping India’s geo-political role in mind it was a much needed reform," Singh said in a series of tweets.

The Union Cabinet had, on December 31 last year, approved the appointment of General Bipin Rawat as India's first CDS.

"The people of India should rest assured that the Armed forces are keeping the country safe and they are prepared to face any challenge," Singh said, adding that the government is "taking several steps to ensure the well-being and enhanced satisfaction level among the Ex-Servicemen".

"Our government is committed to honour our Veterans and War Heroes. We will leave no stone unturned to ensure the welfare of Veterans’ fraternity," Singh said.

"The Government has recently created the post of Chief of Defence Staff to strengthen jointmanship and enhance the level of coordination among the Armed Forces," Singh tweeted, adding that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government has also created a new Department of Military Reforms.

"These reforms were pending for decades," Singh said, adding, in another tweet, that it is "due to our formidable Armed Forces that each and every citizen of India today feels safe, secure and confident to face the world with pride".

In a landmark military reform, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on August 15 announced that India will have a CDS heading the tri-services.