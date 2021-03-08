By 75th year of independence, India will take bold steps to achieve targets that once seemed impossible: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its 75th year of independence, India would be taking "bold steps" to achieve targets that once seemed impossible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 8.

Modi said this while addressing the National Committee to Commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ - the panel in-charge of planning the various festivities associated with the milestone event.

"When India celebrates 75th year of its independence, it will take bold steps to achieve targets that seemed impossible at some point," Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks come in the backdrop of his government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India campaign, and the reformist approach adopted by his government on the issue of farm laws.

Modi, in his address to the panel, said the celebrations of India's 75th independence year should be "at par with the country's idea and stature".

Suggestions should be obtained from all sections of the society, he said, adding that the festivities should highlight "everyone's contributions".

"When we talk about public participation for preparations, it engulfs the aspirations, feelings, thoughts, suggestions and dreams of 130 crore Indians," he added.

The celebrations, the prime minister said, should be divided into the following five subheads - "Freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75 and resolve at 75".

"The presentation that has been presented to us is just the first shape to formulate shape. It will determine the timetable and how we move ahead to decide on the celebrations," he added.

The celebrations should reflect India's freedom struggle and should pay a tribute to our freedom fighters, the prime minister further said.

"It should also give a clear picture of how they wanted to build India. While keeping India's heritage intact, it should reflect modern India ideally," he added.

On freedom struggle, Modi stressed that the role and struggle of "unrecognised freedom fighters" should also be brought to the fore. "Their life and struggle should be told to everyone. Their stories, in itself, would be a big source of inspiration for the nation," he added.

"It is an opportunity to showcase to the world our achievements since 1947," the prime minister noted.

The members of the committee, entrusted with the plan for celebrations, include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, and an array of opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Mayawati and Sharad Pawar.

Renowned artists including Lata Mangeshkar, A R Rahman and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen are also included in the panel.