English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Webinar :Join us for Commodity Ki Paathshala webinar on ‘Volatility in Agriculture commodities Prices- Importance of Price Risk Management and Role of Derivatives Markets’ on March 9, 5pm . Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

By 75th year of independence, India will take bold steps to achieve targets that once seemed impossible: PM Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his address to the panel in-charge of planning the festivities, said the celebrations of India's 75th independence year should be 'at par with the country's idea and stature'.

Moneycontrol News
March 08, 2021 / 04:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In its 75th year of independence, India would be taking "bold steps" to achieve targets that once seemed impossible, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on March 8.

Modi said this while addressing the National Committee to Commemorate ‘Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav’ - the panel in-charge of planning the various festivities associated with the milestone event.

"When India celebrates 75th year of its independence, it will take bold steps to achieve targets that seemed impossible at some point," Modi said.

The prime minister's remarks come in the backdrop of his government's Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India campaign, and the reformist approach adopted by his government on the issue of farm laws.

Modi, in his address to the panel, said the celebrations of India's 75th independence year should be "at par with the country's idea and stature".

Close

Related stories

Suggestions should be obtained from all sections of the society, he said, adding that the festivities should highlight "everyone's contributions".

"When we talk about public participation for preparations, it engulfs the aspirations, feelings, thoughts, suggestions and dreams of 130 crore Indians," he added.

The celebrations, the prime minister said, should be divided into the following five subheads - "Freedom struggle, ideas at 75, achievements at 75, actions at 75 and resolve at 75".

"The presentation that has been presented to us is just the first shape to formulate shape. It will determine the timetable and how we move ahead to decide on the celebrations," he added.

The celebrations should reflect India's freedom struggle and should pay a tribute to our freedom fighters, the prime minister further said.

"It should also give a clear picture of how they wanted to build India. While keeping India's heritage intact, it should reflect modern India ideally," he added.

On freedom struggle, Modi stressed that the role and struggle of "unrecognised freedom fighters" should also be brought to the fore. "Their life and struggle should be told to everyone. Their stories, in itself, would be a big source of inspiration for the nation," he added.

"It is an opportunity to showcase to the world our achievements since 1947," the prime minister noted.

The members of the committee, entrusted with the plan for celebrations, include former president Pratibha Patil, Chief Justice of India S A Bobde, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, 28 chief ministers, and an array of opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury, Mayawati and Sharad Pawar.

Renowned artists including Lata Mangeshkar, A R Rahman and Nobel laureate Amartya Sen are also included in the panel.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #75th independence year #Current Affairs #India #Narendra Modi
first published: Mar 8, 2021 04:11 pm

Must Listen

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

Macro Minutes | Every woman who rises to the top is sending a signal to the future generation, if i have done it, so can you: Shamika Ravi

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.