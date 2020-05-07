App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 07, 2020 10:57 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Buy liquor online: Search for the term surges 900% during lockdown 3.0

While those in Punjab and West Bengal are lucky enough to order in wine just like pizza, others are exploring ways to score alcohol online

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
People stand in a queue to buy liquor outside a wine shop in New Delhi. (REUTERS)
News around the opening of liquor stores during the third phase of the lockdown has led to a massive increase in search for terms like 'liquor shops near me' and 'buy beer online'.

Thousands lined up outside liquor stores across the country after the government allowed the sale of liquor. In many cases, social distancing norms were violated.

To beat the huge crowd at liquor shops, several states, including Punjab, Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, launched web portals to enable home delivery of alcohol. Delhi, too, launched the e-token system on May 7.

This has led to an increase in chorus around the doorstep delivery of liquor, with Indian food delivery company Zomato aiming to branch out into delivering alcohol.

Also read: Zomato targets push into alcohol deliveries: Document

While those in Punjab and West Bengal are lucky enough to order in wine just like pizza, others are exploring ways to score alcohol online. According to an online visibility management platform, SEMrush, searches for the keyword 'buy liquor online' has increased by 900 percent this week.

Additionally, searches for other related keywords 'liquor home delivery', 'liquor home delivery near me', 'liquor shops', and 'wine shops near me' spiked by 700 percent, 600 percent, 450 percent, and 406 percent, respectively, SMErush revealed in a study.

Steep growth in searches for similar liquor-related keywords was also reported. 'Buy liquor', 'home delivery of alcohol', 'buy beer online', 'buy alcohol', 'buy wine online', and 'wine home delivery' increased by 200 percent to 340 percent each.

"Highest increase in searches was for 'buy liquor online', 'liquor home delivery', and 'liquor home delivery near me', which suggests that while people want to have alcohol, they are wary of going outside to purchase liquor," the study said, adding that businesses that are able to home deliver alcohol will be the greatest beneficiaries of this pent-up demand.

Following the crowding liquor stores this week, several state governments (Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal) increased taxes on liquor by 60 percent to 70 percent.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on May 7, 2020 10:57 pm

