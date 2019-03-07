App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 07, 2019 06:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Businesses need to pay up to Rs 20 for using Aadhaar services

According to the notification, the entities shall be required to deposit the authentication transaction charges within 15 days of issuance of the concerned invoice based on the usage.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Business organisations using Aadhaar services will now have to pay Rs 20 for each customer verification and 50 paise for authentication of each transaction carried out by the entities, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) said on March 7.

"Aadhaar authentication services shall be charged at the rate of Rs 20 (including taxes) for each e-KYC transaction and Rs 0.50 (including taxes) for each Yes and No authentication transaction from requesting entities," a notification by the UIDAI said.

The gazette notification, the Aadhaar (Pricing of Aadhaar Authentication Services) Regulations 2019, however, exempts government entities and the Department of Posts from authentication transaction charges.

"The entities have been incurring a cost of Rs 150-200 per KYC sans Aadhaar. They have been demanding to use Aadhaar-based authentication and KYC services on account of these being convenient to them and their customers and also the fact that they will save huge amount which they currently incur in doing KYC through traditional means such as paper, physical verification, etc," an official source told PTI.

related news

The UIDAI source said with a nominal cost for each e-KYC transaction entities would still be saving on Know Your Customer (KYC) cost while serving people with ease.

According to the notification, the entities shall be required to deposit the authentication transaction charges within 15 days of issuance of the concerned invoice based on the usage. The delay in payment beyond 15 days shall attract interest compounded at 1.5 percent per month and discontinuation of authentication and e-KYC services.

Sources said that if an existing requesting entity (except those exempt), continues to use Aadhaar authentication services beyond the date of publication of these Regulations, it shall be deemed to have agreed to the specified authentication charges.

The source said that now as per the amendments made through the Aadhaar Ordinance, several entities may now become eligible to use Aadhaar authentication subject to their meeting security and other conditions as per the Aadhaar Act and related regulations.

"Therefore, it is just, fair and reasonable that such entities should contribute to meet expenses nominally which are incurred by UIDAI in providing these services," the source said.

The notification says that the scheduled commercial banks engaged in providing Aadhaar enrolment and update facilities in accordance with its gazette notification issued in July 2017 shall be exempt from authentication transaction charges.

However, such banks, which fall short of the Aadhaar enrolment and update targets, as communicated from time to time, will be charged in proportion to the shortfall in achieving the target.

UIDAI sources said that the above charges shall be in addition to the licence fees and financial disincentives, as applicable. The details of the transaction error codes and its charges shall be issued separately.

The official said that in case a requesting entity does not wish to pay authentication transaction charges, it shall discontinue the use of Aadhaar authentication services and intimate its decision to the UIDAI immediately and surrender its access to the authentication facilities

"However, the transaction charges as applicable till the date of de-activation of access to authentication services shall have to be paid," the source said.
First Published on Mar 7, 2019 06:45 pm

tags #Aadhaar #Business #India #UIDAI

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

BJP Demands Congress Reveal What it Told G-20 Diplomats on IAF Strikes ...

ULFA (I) Terrorist Killed in Operation by Myanmar Army, Body Recovered

'Very Strange & Irresponsible Chowkidari': Mayawati's Dig at PM Modi O ...

PM Modi is Pak Poster Boy, Not Us: Rahul Gandhi Hits Back With Nawaz S ...

WATCH | Shrubsole and Brunt Set the Tone for Us With the Ball - Winfie ...

Rahul Alleges Modi Responsible for Delay in Rafale Jet Delivery; Govt ...

Ganguly Backs Dhoni to Continue After World Cup

Any Attempt to Use Official Secrets Act Against Media 'Reprehensible': ...

Cabinet Approves Mukundpur-Maujpur, R K Ashram-Janakpuri and Aero City ...

Game of Thrones season 8 trailer signals gruesome end for fan favourit ...

WhatsApp to ban users on unofficial apps: Here’s how to switch to th ...

Battle for Patidar votes heats up in Gujarat: Narendra Modi unveils mu ...

In dry state Bihar, youths resort to bootlegging as unemployment rises ...

Gandhi's diet offers food for thought, as historian Nico Slate highlig ...

Pakistan govt, army must get their stories straight to prove they are ...

In Meghalaya, a school teacher is spearheading a turmeric farming move ...

Raghuram Rajan's new book: An economist tells us why it is critical to ...

ISL 2018-19 Semi Final LIVE Score, NorthEast United vs Bengaluru FC, F ...

International Women's Day 2019: Priyanka Chopra shatters stereotypes a ...

Badla Exclusive: Shah Rukh Khan's production loses screens to Captain ...

Indian Premier League 2019 Exclusive: Are the producers facing a logis ...

Kesari EXCLUSIVE: A song sung by Pakistani singer removed from Akshay ...

International Women's Day 2019: A list of dynamic women filmmakers fro ...

Kalank first poster: Varun Dhawan is menacing and how

Indian Premier League 2019 EXCLUSIVE: IPL presenters to play PlayerUnk ...

International Women’s Day: Raazi, Piku are a must watch to understan ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.