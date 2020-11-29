PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 29, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: PTI

Business relations with India will continue to grow stronger: Swedish official

The ambassador termed innovation as one of the absolute cornerstones of relations between Sweden and India.

PTI

Trade relations with India will continue to grow stronger and deeper, and also create new employment opportunities, Ambassador of Sweden to India Klas Molin has said. Speaking at 'India Sweden Innovation Day 2020', Molin said the innovation partnership between the two countries has strengthened since its announcement in 2018.

The ambassador termed innovation as one of the absolute cornerstones of relations between Sweden and India. "Both our governments have allocated funding for multi-million calls under our partnership. As a consequence, business links between our countries will continue to grow stronger and deeper, drawing us closer together and creating jobs and prosperity," Molin was quoted as in a statement.

In his address, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways Nitin Gadkari, who also participated in the virtual conference said, when it comes to innovation, both Sweden and India have a lot in common to share for their mutual good. There are immense opportunities that exist on the two sides and which needs to be identified and promoted. "The mutual cooperation, coordination and communication among the stakeholders in India and Sweden will strengthen, survive and grow in new normal. Innovation, entrepreneurship, science and technology, R&D, skills, knowledge, and conversation of knowledge into wealth is the future," he said.

The one-day virtual event was jointly organised by India Unlimited in Sweden, in association with Embassy of India in Sweden, Sweden India Business Council and CII on Friday. Attended by about 500 participants, the event brought together the stakeholders from governments to other key organisations who spoke about energy partnership, safe transport, innovation collaboration, sustainable business models, civil and cyber security, health tech, skilling and tech start-ups, the statement said.
First Published on Nov 29, 2020 06:09 pm

#India #Sweden

