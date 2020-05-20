Business Insight | COVID-19 safety guidelines for employers and employees

In this edition of Business Insight, we take a look at safety measures needed at workplaces to stave off the threat of COVID-19.
India has entered the fourth phase of its lockdown, which will continue till May 31.
In this phase, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed all offices to run at 100 percent capacity, even though work from home is encouraged to the extent possible. Several guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on preventive measures that need to be followed in workplaces to contain the spread of COVID-19.
In this edition of Business Insight, we take a look at safety measures needed at workplaces to stave off the threat of COVID-19.
First Published on May 20, 2020 07:28 pm