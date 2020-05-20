App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 20, 2020 07:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | COVID-19 safety guidelines for employers and employees

In this edition of Business Insight, we take a look at safety measures needed at workplaces to stave off the threat of COVID-19.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom


India has entered the fourth phase of its lockdown, which will continue till May 31.


In this phase, the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has allowed all offices to run at 100 percent capacity, even though work from home is encouraged to the extent possible. Several guidelines have been issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare on preventive measures that need to be followed in workplaces to contain the spread of COVID-19.


In this edition of Business Insight, we take a look at safety measures needed at workplaces to stave off the threat of COVID-19.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here



Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 20, 2020 07:28 pm

tags #business insight #coronavirus #Lockdown 4.0 #Moneycontrol Videos #videos

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

Coronavirus wrap May 20: Domestic flights to resume from May 25; Trump blames China's 'incompetence' for pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus pandemic | Delhi Police will notify traffic violators via SMS, speed post now

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0: Traffic jams in Delhi-NCR, Mumbai as restrictions ease

most popular

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

COVID-19 | Stimulus package falls short of meeting immediate concerns

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

Double whammy: Social distancing amid coronavirus lockdown makes Cyclone Amphan evacuation more complex

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

RIL's jumbo Rs 53,125 crore rights issue opens today: What should investors do?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.