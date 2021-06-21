Below is a shortlist of all the important articles from newspapers.

Easier dilution norms in play for mega IPOs

Companies with post-listing market capitalisation (mcap) of more than ₹1 trillion will not be required to dilute a minimum of 10 per cent, Business Standard reports.

How it is important: The move to relax dilution norms is seen as a precursor to Life Insurance Corporation’s IPO.

The central government has said companies with an mcap exceeding ₹1 trillion will have to dilute ₹5,000 crore and at least 5 per cent of their mcap.

The earlier framework discouraged large companies from listing since they were forced to offload a large volume of shares during the time of their IPO.

India Inc goes for price hikes, again

Companies across categories such as durables, paint, and consumer staples are raising product prices by 2 5 per cent as input cost pressures increase, Business Standard reports.

What it means: Metals such as aluminium and copper are used to make durables.

Crude-linked derivatives are used in paints, detergents and the making of packaging material for all essential items, including soaps, detergents, hair oils, creams, shampoos, and toothpaste.

In the past one month, the benchmark Brent crude price has risen 7 per cent and 17 to 41 per cent increase in the last three to six months.

Metals prices are also up. Commodity inflation has been quite severe.

For companies, this volatility is not a good omen for pricing.

Durables companies plan to increase prices by 3 5 per cent from July of refrigerators, washing machines, and television sets due to input cost pressures.

Some CEOs say resisting price hikes could be detrimental to the health of the business.

We are clearly investing for sustained profitable growth: ITC’s Sanjiv Puri

The second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic has hit business sentiment, but ITC chairman and managing director, Sanjiv Puri, says in an interview with Business Standard that with vaccination picking up pace, consumers will gain confidence and the economy will recover progressively.

He says that certain business segments of the company were impacted by the pandemic last year, but recovered in the second half and revenues from the non-cigarette FMCG business – created organically and inorganically– grew 16 per cent on a comparable basis in FY21.

What he says: He said the rural sentiment has been under some pressure too due to a surge in cases. However, the monsoon is expected to be good and given the fact that most manufacturing did not shut down this time, the loss of non-agricultural income could be lower than that of last year.

He said the company is clearly investing for sustained profitable growth. Following a strategic review of the portfolio, the lifestyle retailing business has been shrunk.

The FMCG product portfolio has been strengthened.

The foods business has been reorganised into clusters to enable a sharper focus.

In addition, purposeful innovation, multichannel growth engines, scaling up market reach, and digitisation are enhancing competitiveness.

ITC is exploring an “alternative structure” for hotels.

Bharat Bio, Pfizer in race for paediatric vax by December

Now, vaccine manufacturers are focusing on getting the paediatric Covid19 jabs ready for use, says Business Standard.

How it is important: Bharat Biotech´s Covaxin is in trials among children already; the intranasal candidate from Bharat Biotech, which is under trial now, has included children; Serum Institute of India will begin Novavax vaccine trials on children from July; Russian paediatric nasal vaccine is to be registered in that country by September; Pfizer vaccine has been approved for adolescents in the US, and Cadila Healthcare´s ZyCoV D has done trials on 12-year-olds and above already.

Covaxin may finish trials and seek approvals while the regulator may allow either Pfizer or Zydus vaccines for adolescents.

For the 12-18 years age group, India is likely to need around 260 million doses.

SOP on new IT rules on the cards

The government will bring out a standard operating procedure (SOP) on the new Information Technology Rules in consultation with the industry concerned and stakeholders, addressing some of the concerns raised by them, Business Standard reports.

How it is important: In addition, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology will be soon releasing a set of “frequently asked questions” (FAQs) to simplify the requirements in the rules on lines similar to what was done by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting a few days ago.

The industry has been asking for clarity on several issues apart from appointing officers under the new IT Rules.

There is a silent kirana revolution happening in India: Marico MD & CEO

In an interview with Business Standard, Marico MD & CEO Saugata Gupta talks about the overall consumer confidence and the way ahead for the market.

What he says: He said that the market share in e-commerce and modern trade within honey tells that they are on the right track and the Marico will not get distracted by what is happening otherwise.

The company is looking at those segments of the market where the tailwinds for growth are significant, such as honey, soya nuggets and noodles.

“At an overall level, we have crossed ₹300 crore in foods and should achieve our target of ₹450-500 crore this financial year.”

He said there’s a silent kirana revolution happening in India. There has been a smart recovery among kiranas despite the challenges of the second wave.

It will remain an important channel for companies.

Investors to look at EMs once Covid's worst is behind: Andrew Holland

Andrew Holland, chief executive officer, Avendus Capital Public Markets Alternate Strategies, tells Business Standard in an interview the two key matters that may derail market optimism are global tightening by central banks and growth expectations not being met.

What he says: He said for the moment, the markets will continue to enjoy low-interest rates; a US Federal Reserve that will live with higher inflation (transitory or not).

While the debate around inflation and interest rates will continue through summer, it’s the growth expectations that may impact earnings more immediately and, in turn, equities and commodities.

No doubt as economies reopen, people will travel, spend on experiences, etc, but there are signs that other areas of personal expenditure are starting to wane.

Once the worst of Covid is behind us, investors will look at EMs for growth and their focus will be Asia, with India and China seen as the big growth markets for several years ahead.

Govt set to raise funding for exports scheme, clear dues

After months of dilly-dallying, the Centre is set to clear the pending dues of exporters, The Times of India reports.

What it means: The allocation under Remission of Duties and Taxes on Export Products (RoDTEP) scheme, that was put in place, is being enhanced to Rs 17,000 crore for the current financial year, against Rs 13,000 crore provided earlier.

In addition, Rs 2,000 crore is being provided to clear the arrears of services exporters for 2019-20.

The finance ministry had hoped to save a large amount of funds due to reworking the export promotion schemes.

It had also re-deployed large parts to the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes, which will entail an allocation of close to Rs 2 lakh crore over five years.

The twin moves will offer much-needed relief to exporters, especially those in the services space, who have been hit hard by the pandemic.

Companies helping staff warm up to office life again

Several FMCG, auto, consumer electronics and retail companies have begun getting employees back to their corporate offices in small batches for a few days a week — referred to as “warm-up days”, The Economic Times says.

How it is important: This is to get staff used to the habit of working from office again as Covid numbers decline.

They include Parle Products, LG, Hyundai Motors, Kia India, Tata Consumer Products, Future Group and Panasonic among others.

Now that most employees and their families have received their first Covid jab, it’s expected that offices will be fully reopened in October-November with everyone completely vaccinated by then.

They also expect states will by then allow offices to reopen for all employees who have got both doses.

Also, a possible third wave will be over by then as per their estimates.

Most companies expect staff to get at least one dose of the vaccine by the end of this month.

Sebi may open up commodity futures to FPIs

India is mulling over a plan to let foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) trade commodity futures listed on local exchanges, The Economic Times says.

How it is important: The Sebi recently held a meeting with leading international commodity trading firms, FPIs which are large commodity investors in other markets, banks, and one of the bourses to understand their views on the subject.

Unlike other financial products like stock, bond, gilt, and currency, foreign firms are restricted from taking positions in exchange-traded commodity derivatives.

The daily traded volume on Indian commodity exchanges is ₹30,000-40,000 crore.

Visa plans to enter cross-border payment segment, seeks RBI nod

Global payments company Visa Inc has sought the central bank’s permission to offer a new cross-border payments system to process trade flows to and from India, The Economic Times says.

How it is important: It offers a potentially cheaper – and quicker - blockchain-based solution now on trial.

Visa expects to gain market share in the high-value cross-border corporate payments segment currently monopolised by Swift (Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication), which is both time-consuming and expensive – at times, at least.

Swift processes trillions of dollars worldwide through its system and Visa hopes to use its global network to process these transactions faster and at a lower cost to gain a good chunk of the market.

Visa is expected to leverage its relationships to plug the gap.

Since Visa has a relationship with almost all banks in the world, it can settle trades quickly, saving a lot of time and improving visibility.

Centre may separate EPF and pension a/cs

The government may separate the provident fund and pension accounts of millions of formal sector workers covered by the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO), says Mint.

How it is important: To protect monthly pension payouts.

The move is being seen as a pension reform under the labour code on social security.

Authorities believe that once EPFO subscribers have a separate pension account, they won’t withdraw their pension accumulations along with employees’ provident fund (EPF).

When workers withdraw their provident fund, they end up breaking into their pension fund, too, because they are part of a single account at the moment.

The problem has become acute post the pandemic, with mounting joblessness.

Govt’s data apathy harming pandemic response: experts

As the second wave of covid-19 ebbs in India and policy focus shifts to the economic damage caused by lockdowns for the second consecutive year, economists are finding it hard to assess the extent and spread of the damage, says Mint.

How it is important: The absence of benchmark survey data in the pre-pandemic period, the abrupt halt to most survey work during the pandemic, and the lack of any state initiative to conduct quick surveys have led to a dangerous data vacuum.

This means policymakers are flying blind when it comes to designing an effective response to the pandemic.

For those who were forced to migrate or have lost their livelihoods, this has meant that they are unable to avail of much state assistance beyond free foodgrain.

Monsoon slows down in north India

The southwest monsoon has slowed down and is unlikely to make onset over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh or advance into the remaining parts of Punjab, western Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan over the next five days, says Hindustan Times quoting the India Meteorological Department.

How it is important: The weather department previously predicted that the south-west monsoon was set to reach Delhi and most of north-west India by June 15, almost a fortnight ahead of schedule, due to a low pressure system building up over the Bay of Bengal.

However, a dominant westerly wind pattern was now slowing down the advance of the monsoon over the region.

The slowdown may hit farming plans across the region.