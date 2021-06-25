Below is a shortlist of all the important articles from newspapers.

Pandemic may have taken a toll on India Inc’s boardrooms

The past year has taken a toll on corporate India at all levels, up to and including the boardroom, The Economic Times reports.

How it is important: The pandemic has made it clear that companies need to be prepared for unexpected fatalities across all levels.

According to data compiled by Prime Database, the first six months of the calendar year 2021 saw the demise of 61 directors (who held a total of 69 directorships) on the boards of NSE-listed companies.

That’s already higher than the number for 2019 (57). The 2020 calendar year saw the deaths of 82 directors, holding 91 board positions.

Some of the top NSE companies by market capitalisation that saw the demise of directors include Motherson Sumi, Muthoot Finance, Jindal Steel, Bharat Electronics, Endurance Technologies, Mahanagar Gas, HFCL, Angel Broking, Kalpataru Power Transmission and Venky’s India.

While the cause of each death is not known, it is possible that some would have succumbed to Covid-19.

Over ₹20,000 crore Covid response package on cards

The government is preparing an Emergency Covid Response Preparedness (ECRP-2) package of more than ₹20,000 crore, The Economic Times reports.

How it is important: This is to contain or minimise a possible third wave of infections in the country.

The details are being worked out by the health and finance ministries and will be announced after they get the cabinet’s nod.

The package will focus on augmenting Covid dedicated treatment facilities, including ramping up hospital beds, strengthening procurement of essential medical equipment and drugs, bolstering the national and the state health infrastructure, and setting up more laboratories and testing centres.

The development comes amid warnings of a possible third Covid wave, and the emergence of the Delta Plus variant, which the government has termed as a ‘variant of concern’.

Tax department doesn’t think accounts of sanitiser firms are clean

Companies making hand sanitisers and the raw materials used in them have come under scrutiny for allegedly categorising these items incorrectly and escaping tax, The Economic Times reports.

How it is important: The question is whether sanitisers should be treated as medicaments, liable to GST of 12%, or as disinfectants or consumer products, on which 18% GST is levied.

Under the GST framework, medicaments are broadly medicines, anything that can be used as medicine or used to manufacture medicine.

Disinfectants are essentially soap or liquids used as soaps.

Pharmaceutical companies say sanitisers are medicaments, while the taxman considers them disinfectants.

The indirect tax department’s investigation arm, Director General of GST Intelligence (DGGI), has initiated an investigation in this regard and even sent notices to some companies.

Manufacturers argue that hand sanitisers are crucial in the battle against Covid-19, therefore equivalent to medicaments, and should be taxed at 12%.

Nascent recovery signs visible in credit demand, say lenders

Lenders across the board are seeing early signs of revival in credit demand as the second Covid wave subsides in India, The Economic Times says.

How it is important: This is prompting enquiries in segments such as working capital loans, mortgage transfers, securitisation, unsecured borrowing and home loans.

Lenders attribute this rise to pent-up demand that could trigger incremental credit growth as lockdowns are eased.

Lenders indicated that fresh requests and sanctions were up by at least 5-10% in June over April and May when the second Covid wave ravaged the country.

Analysts tracking the sector also concur that demand is reviving, underpinned by low borrowing costs and improving business sentiment.

Proposal to hive off central hydro projects into SPVs

The government is exploring hiving off constructed central hydropower plants into special purpose vehicle companies under their existing developers to maximise their valuations during stake sale, The Economic Times reports.

How it is important: Niti Aayog has proposed segregating constructed projects and transferring them to an SPV, under the CPSU that owns the projects.

The move ensures that the aggregate value of the parent and subsidiary company is more than the current developer of the project.

The risk profile is different when under construction and constructed projects are put together, so they don’t get the full value.

If you segregate the assets then the projects may attract different investors.

There are investors interested in higher interest rates or those looking at stable earnings.

The pipeline has plans to monetise assets including roads, electricity transmission, hydro and solar power plants, oil and gas pipelines, and telecom towers, sports stadia, worth Rs 2.5 lakh crore this fiscal.

No sign of 3rd wave right now, but India should prepare for ‘n’ waves

Bhramar Mukherjee, professor and chair of biostatistics at the University of Michigan School of Public Health, tells The Times of India that while a third wave should not be considered “destiny”, India needs to follow science, maintain Covid-appropriate behaviour, vaccinate fast and be ready to fight the “n-th” wave.

What she says: It is very difficult to predict the timing and magnitude of the third wave at this moment as they depend on virus transmission, human behaviour, virus mutation and level of vaccination.

Third-wave so much depends on our actions.

For India, the concerns are more with low vaccination rates and the emergence of the Delta sub-lineages.

We also have to remember 40% of India’s population is aged 0-18 years and we have not even started vaccination in that age group.

We are unlikely to reach herd immunity without vaccinating this 40% of our population.

Our models currently do not predict an imminent wave in the next 6 weeks, but the reality on the ground can change rapidly.

First, all should limit travel unless it is absolutely necessary.

According to our current projections, July is the “valley” of the curve.

The policymakers and the public ignored the second wave and did nearly everything wrong, even when the uptick was clear in February.

Our strategies to fight this virus – vaccinate, stay prepared with Covid-care resources, test, and act in a data-nimble way as soon as an uptick is noticed, instead of letting it simmer and explode into an inferno.

Guaranteed loan scheme size may rise to ₹5 lakh crore

Amid growing chatter of a fresh stimulus, the government is set to scale up the Emergency Credit-Linked Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) to Rs 5 lakh crore, from the current Rs 3 lakh crore, while expanding its scope to include hospitals, The Times of India reports.

How it is important: The move comes as loan sanctions under the ECLGS after the government allowed the funds to be used by a host of other sectors instead of limiting it to micro, small and medium enterprises, the original target group.

Both greenfield and brownfield will also be covered by the scheme as the government looks to ramp up health infrastructure across the country.

In these cases, the maximum permissible loan amount would be Rs 100 crore and will be applicable for facilities in non-Metro cities.

BharatPe to give fintechs platform with PMC play

BharatPe has said that partnering Centrum Finance in a new bank, as part of the PMC Bank rescue, The Times of India says.

How it is important: It will enable it to provide a tech platform for all fintechs.

Resilient Innovations, the tech company that owns the BharatPe trademark, will bring in half of the Rs 900-crore startup capital that will be needed to set up a new small finance bank together with Centrum Financial Services, which will take over the failed PMC Bank.

Centrum will contribute its share, which will include assets of the NBFCs that will be transferred through a slump sale to the proposed small finance bank.

BharatPe Group President Suhail Sameer said the new bank will be truly digital and solve the banking technology and stack issues that fintechs face by providing them application programming interface integration.

Need to work with countries on vax passport: Sharma

The man behind, India’s online vaccination platform CoWin, R.S. Sharma, chief executive officer of National Health Authority (NHA) and chairman of the CoWin panel, in an interview with Mint talked about the challenges before the government, usage and scaling up of CoWin and vaccine passports, among others.

What he says: On rural vaccination, about 53% of vaccine doses given in the country are in rural India, and 80% of the total vaccinations have been without registration.

CoWin platform is an inclusive IT system that provides a flexible framework with all the necessary features to facilitate coverage in the remotest parts as well as for those who are most vulnerable.

Data shows more than 70% of vaccination centres are located in rural areas, including more than 26,000 at primary health centres and 26,000 at sub-health centres.

While other countries are talking about vaccine passports, the digital certificate is our vaccine passport. Basically, we need to get this included in the travel infrastructure.

We are also saying that if you are a potential international traveller, you should mention your passport as your identity proof document.

So, automatically, the passport number will be retained on certificates.

Even otherwise, if there is already a certificate where you have given your Aadhaar number or driver’s licence, we are developing a facility where you can link your passport also on your self-declaration, and we will verify at the back-end that your passport details also are similar to the details given.

Revenues of top 10 States to cross pre-covid levels in FY22

Revenues of India’s top 10 States making up around 70% of aggregate gross state domestic product will exceed the pre-pandemic levels of FY20 by around 600 basis points (bps) in FY22, Mint reported quoting a Crisil Ratings study.

How it is important: This will be driven by higher tax buoyancy, rise in sales tax collections from petroleum products and an increase in grants as per the recommendations of the Fifteenth Finance Commission.

But it would still lag the budget estimates of states by a good 17%.

That’s because most States didn’t factor in the impact of the second wave and have expected way higher tax buoyancy.

Crisil said these calculations assume gradual recovery in economic activity and tax collections from July.

A higher-than-expected intensity of the third wave leading to a re-imposition of stringent lockdown could negatively impact revenue collections and estimates.

Govt to amend Apprenticeship Act in monsoon session to boost hiring

The Union government is ready to amend the Apprenticeship Act in the upcoming monsoon session of Parliament, Mint reports.

How it is important: It will expand its scope, provide inbuilt flexibility, and allow companies to hire more apprentices.

The Act will allow small and micro companies operating in a cluster to hire jointly and deploy apprentices on a sharing basis.

It means a group of homogenous small firms may hire a batch of apprentices, share stipend and deploy them based on individual requirements within the contract period, said one of the two officials mentioned above.

It may formally allow employers to take up to 15% staff strength as apprentices compared to the current threshold of less than 10% and allow a company to deploy apprentices at multiple locations.

Apprentice training is considered the best form of shop floor training and increases employees productivity.

It also helps employers lower employee acquisition cost.

‘Slow revival, inflation, Covid key risks to rally’

India has given the world a strong franchise in a wide spectrum of industries, with among the best corporate governance standards, says Kenneth Andrade, founder & chief investment officer of Old Bridge Capital Management Pvt. Ltd in an interview with the Mint.

What he says: A planned hike in US interest rates in 2023 has investors around the world worried already, but if the global economy sees a return to normal from the pandemic, a rate hike will have a moderate impact.

He bets on FY23 as the year of full earnings growth; however, a slower recovery, another wave of Covid, inflation, deficits are key risks that may derail Indian markets rally.

He says in the normal process, the asset market should get impacted if rates rise.

In the near term, the economy will behave in a synchronous manner.

Air traveller numbers treble from May low

With more states lifting lockdowns this month, the average number of passengers travelling per day has tripled from a low of 42,000 in May to 125,000, from the third week of June onwards, Business Standard reports.

How it is important: The figures, based on feedback from leading airlines as well as airport companies who expect the trend to continue for the rest of this month.

It raises the hopes that the recovery after the second wave could be faster than the recovery after last year´s national lockdown when it took three months for passenger numbers to double from May when flights restarted.

But the grim reality is that the average daily passengers for June from the second week is still around 40 per cent of the levels reached in March when it rose to 313,000 passengers a day.

Apollo targets $ 2.3 bn in sales with new firm

The country’s largest listed health care company, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, is restructuring its operations by setting up a separate company to house its pharmacy and online digital assets, Business Standard reports.

How it is important: The reorganisation will enable the company to focus on digital health care services and unlock value, given the investor demand for such health care platforms.

The company will transfer related assets (pharmacy retail and backend, diagnostics, online brands) and companies to the new outfit called Apollo HealthCo (AHL) and will get ₹1,200 crore for the slump sale of these assets.

The consideration will be paid once AHL raises money from new investors in exchange for a small stake in the entity.

Hospital-based pharmacies will not be a part of AHL.

Highlighting the potential, Shobana Kamineni, executive vice-chairperson, AHEL, indicated that the restructured entity could scale up its revenue to over ₹17,000 crore in the next five years.