Below is a shortlist of all the important articles from newspapers.

Food price surge looms, but rate hike unlikely

The RBI will desist from immediately raising rates to bolster fragile recovery in an economy that faces palpable risks of a third viral wave, says The Economic Times report.

Why it’s important: The slowing monsoon and pace of crop sowing could cause food prices to surge in India, mounting pressure on its monetary policy mechanism to review the cost of debt funds.

Several States have reportedly urged farmers to delay sowing of the kharif, or summer-sown, crop this season, with total cropped area shrinking to 20.3 million hectares by June 25, from 25.9 million hectares in the same period last year.

Lower sowing could dent farm output, stoking inflation of food items and farm produce.

Aditya Birla Mutual Fund CEO A Balasubramanian says: “Due to the absence of growth in the economy, policymakers may have to be more tolerant of a marginal rise in food- and fuel-driven retail inflation.”

As business travel plunges, corporate India save thousands of crores in costs

Travel costs for corporate India slumped 70% in the previous fiscal as companies opted for work from home after the pandemic, The Economic Times reports.

Why it’s important: An estimated 180 companies reported this decline in consolidated travel costs, data compiled by ETIG from company annual reports showed, leading to major cost savings for India Inc.

TCS posted a decline of ₹2,215 crore in its travel costs to ₹1,081 crore in FY21.

Reliance Industries posted a 70% decline from ₹788 crore to ₹236 crore.

Bajaj Auto witnessed the steepest decline — 93% — from ₹77 crore in FY20 to just ₹6 crore in FY21.

ICICI Prudential has had an 81% decline to ₹10 crore in FY21.

Biocon saw the steepest decline in travel costs — of 98% from ₹87 crore to just ₹2 crore.

Why we travel: A lot of critical work has been done digitally including signing deals or major contracts.

So, while travel will happen wherever needed, it will not go back to the previous way of getting work done.

Charter of rules for regulatory bodies for OTTs, digital news sites to be issued soon

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will soon come up with a charter spelling out norms for the proposed self-regulating bodies for publishers of online curated content (OTT platforms) and digital news websites, The Economic Times reports.

Why it’s important: These self-regulating bodies have been mandated under the new IT rules laws that now govern digital media.

The charter is being prepared with the help of internal and external experts.

The charter will list their responsibilities as they are supposed to act as a filter before complaints are heard by the government.

Demand for budget phones, TVs rises in Covid-hit economy

Several consumers are downgrading their purchase of electronic products such as smartphones or televisions in both urban and rural markets in the aftermath of the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic The Economic Times reports.

Why it’s important: As a result, growth in the entry-level portfolio has become stronger and its share in overall sales is set to go up.

Consumer disposable income is severely impacted after the second wave, leading to healthy growth in the second-hand phone market as well.

Flush with cash, lenders woo companies with cheap loans

Banks are aggressively pricing long-term corporate loans to lure high-rated business customers from other banks, says a Mint report.

Why it’s so: This is due to the surplus liquidity, tightened credit standards, and weak demand in the system.

Private and some public lenders are offering long-term loans at the repo-linked benchmark rate, which offers lower interest rates than those based on the marginal cost of banks’ funds.

Soumya Kanti Ghosh, chief economist, SBI, says: “With too much liquidity and no credit growth options, banks are finding it difficult to put surplus liquidity to good use. They are giving long-term loans at rates that are significantly lower. It is not advisable and could come to haunt them.”.

Lenders seek collateral-free education loans’ inclusion in ECLGS

Bankers say adding collateral-free education loans to Emergency Credit Line Guarantee Scheme (ECLGS) would help lenders recoup losses, says a Mint report.

Why it’s important: There could be some cushion in the education loans segment, which has one of the highest levels of delinquencies if the government includes it in the ECLGS.

The total education loan portfolio has a 9.55% bad-loan ratio.

It is greater for loans of up to ₹4 lakh, where the collateral is not needed.

The RBI allowed lenders to classify education loans of up to ₹20 lakh as priority sector lending.

Education loans of up to ₹4 lakh do not require any collateral, while education loans of up to ₹7.5 lakh can be obtained with collateral in the form of a suitable third-party guarantee.

However, education loans above ₹7.5 lakh require tangible collateral.

Bourses, top executives to pay for technical glitches

The Sebi issued a detailed framework for penalising market infrastructure institutions (MIIs), which include stock exchanges, clearing corporations, and depositories, for technical glitches, reports Business Standard.

Why it’s important: MIIs are systemically important institutions as they provide the infrastructure necessary for the smooth and uninterrupted functioning of the securities market.

For any downtime or unavailability of services, beyond such predefined time, there is a need to ensure that a ‘financial disincentive’ is paid by MIIs as well as their managing directors and chief technology officers, the market regulator said in a circular.

Sebi said the move would encourage MIIs to constantly monitor the performance and efficiency of their systems and upgrade them.

NHAI debt reaches new high of ₹3.2 trillion; toll revenue dips 4%

The National Highways Authority of India’s debt reached a new high of ₹3.17 trillion at the end of FY21, up 27 per cent from ₹2.49 trillion at the end of March 2020, reports Business Standard.

Why it’s important: In comparison, the highway toll revenues are estimated to have declined by 4 per cent last financial year to around ₹ 26,000 crore.

As a result, the gap between the NHAI’s financial liabilities and its internal accruals or toll revenues from highways grew to an all-time high of 12.3x in FY21.

The ratio was 2.5x five years ago in 2016 and 2.1x in FY14.

This also makes the NHAI the most indebted non-financial public sector enterprise in the country, ahead of biggies such as NTPC and ONGC.

Steel majors cut prices by ₹2,000 in first correction since March

Steel companies have corrected prices by ₹1,200-2,000 a tonne in July across flat and long steel products, but there may be scope for an increase, going forward, says Business Standard.

Why it’s important: The companies are doing this to kick-start domestic demand after the second wave lockdown and support users to revive fast.

This is the first correction in prices since mid-March 2021.

However, companies believe that this is a temporary correction and once domestic demand is back on track, an increase is likely.

There is no structural reason for this reduction as import parity is still above even June domestic prices.

Prices could also increase, going forward, on the basis of international price movements and demand improvement.