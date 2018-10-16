App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 09:18 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Bungalow, Z-plus security show Shivpal Yadav working for BJP: UP minister Rajbhar

Shivpal has floated a new political front after claiming he felt "neglected" in Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has claimed that the allotment of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's former bungalow and provision of Z-plus security to Shivpal Yadav indicated that he had started working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to a report by News18, the state government's move to allot the swanky bungalow to Shivpal has not gone down well with Rajbhar. Rajbhar said that his demand for a government building, for his party office, has been ignored for over a year.

"I had been asking for a government bungalow for office since March 2017 but don't know why they were afraid of granting me one... A decision was taken to allot the bungalow vacated by Mayawati to Shivpalji for his party," the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, said.

Rajbhar is the leader of BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which currently has four seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

related news

Former UP minister Shivpal is Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's uncle.

In August, Shivpal floated a new political front called the Samajwadi Secular Morcha, after being "neglected" in SP.

"I have formed Samajwadi Secular Morcha. I was neglected in the Samajwadi Party and waited for two years. I was neither informed nor invited in party programmes and no responsibility was given to me," Shivpal had said during the front's launch in Lucknow.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Apna Dal had won 73 out of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. SP was reduced to five seats in the lower house, Congress won two, while BSP failed to win a single seat.

NDA repeated its performance in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, bagging 325 seats, while the SP and Congress alliance were reduced to 54 seats in the 403-member Assembly. BSP managed to win only 19 seats.

Following electoral success in the Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls, arch rivals SP, BSP and the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have announced that they will contest the 2019 general election together. The 'opposition alliance' could also accommodate Congress in the arrangement as well. A seat-sharing formula is currently being worked out.

By doing so, the alliance is hoping to make sure that the anti-BJP vote does not get split among themselves.

Now, with Shivpal's new political front, observers feel the non-BJP votes could get split to some extent. Shivpal may also drive a significant percentage of the crucial Yadav caste votes away from SP, thus denting the opposition alliance's chances in several seats.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 09:18 am

tags #BJP #Current Affairs #Om Prakash Rajbhar #Politics #Shivpal Yadav #Uttar Pradesh

most popular

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

These 15 stocks shot up at least 50% in 2018; do you own any?

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.