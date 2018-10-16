Bungalow, Z-plus security show Shivpal Yadav working for BJP: UP minister Rajbhar

Uttar Pradesh minister Om Prakash Rajbhar has claimed that the allotment of Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati's former bungalow and provision of Z-plus security to Shivpal Yadav indicated that he had started working for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

According to a report by News18, the state government's move to allot the swanky bungalow to Shivpal has not gone down well with Rajbhar. Rajbhar said that his demand for a government building, for his party office, has been ignored for over a year.

"I had been asking for a government bungalow for office since March 2017 but don't know why they were afraid of granting me one... A decision was taken to allot the bungalow vacated by Mayawati to Shivpalji for his party," the Minister for Backward Classes Welfare, said.

Rajbhar is the leader of BJP ally Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, which currently has four seats in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly.

Former UP minister Shivpal is Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav's brother and former chief minister Akhilesh Yadav's uncle.

In August, Shivpal floated a new political front called the Samajwadi Secular Morcha, after being "neglected" in SP.

"I have formed Samajwadi Secular Morcha. I was neglected in the Samajwadi Party and waited for two years. I was neither informed nor invited in party programmes and no responsibility was given to me," Shivpal had said during the front's launch in Lucknow.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, BJP and its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partner Apna Dal had won 73 out of the 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh. SP was reduced to five seats in the lower house, Congress won two, while BSP failed to win a single seat.

NDA repeated its performance in the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, bagging 325 seats, while the SP and Congress alliance were reduced to 54 seats in the 403-member Assembly. BSP managed to win only 19 seats.

Following electoral success in the Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana Lok Sabha bypolls, arch rivals SP, BSP and the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) have announced that they will contest the 2019 general election together. The 'opposition alliance' could also accommodate Congress in the arrangement as well. A seat-sharing formula is currently being worked out.

By doing so, the alliance is hoping to make sure that the anti-BJP vote does not get split among themselves.

Now, with Shivpal's new political front, observers feel the non-BJP votes could get split to some extent. Shivpal may also drive a significant percentage of the crucial Yadav caste votes away from SP, thus denting the opposition alliance's chances in several seats.