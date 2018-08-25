Bullion : The week witnessed a divergent trend

Bullion market with gold prices staging a recovery on fresh buying by local jewellers and retailers, also attributed to higher global cues.

Traders said apart from a firm trend overseas, scattered buying by local jewellers to meet the ongoing festive season demand at the domestic market, mainly attributed the recovery in the gold prices.

While silver drifted lower for the second week due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. The white-metal lost 2.94 percent or Rs 1,110, in two-weeks.

Market remained closed on Wednesday on the occasion of "Bakri Id".

In worldwide trade, Gold prices punched higher to score their first weekly advance in seven weeks as the US dollar extended losses in the wake of a closely followed speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Against that backdrop, December gold added $19.30, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $1,213.30 an ouncefor its highest finish in three weeks and largest one-day percentage climb since March. Gold also saw a gain of about 2.5 percent for the week, after posting six weeks of losses in a row.

September silver climbed 25.2 percents, or 1.7 percent, to $14.794 an ounce after skidding more than 1.4 percent in the previous session. It was up 1.1 percent for the week.