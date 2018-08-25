App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 02:37 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bullion : The week witnessed a divergent trend

Traders said apart from a firm trend overseas, scattered buying by local jewellers to meet the ongoing festive season demand at the domestic market, mainly attributed the recovery in the gold prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Bullion market with gold prices staging a recovery on fresh buying by local jewellers and retailers, also attributed to higher global cues.

Traders said apart from a firm trend overseas, scattered buying by local jewellers to meet the ongoing festive season demand at the domestic market, mainly attributed the recovery in the gold prices.

While silver drifted lower for the second week due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers. The white-metal lost 2.94 percent or Rs 1,110, in two-weeks.

Market remained closed on Wednesday on the occasion of "Bakri Id".

In worldwide trade, Gold prices punched higher to score their first weekly advance in seven weeks as the US dollar extended losses in the wake of a closely followed speech from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

Against that backdrop, December gold added $19.30, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $1,213.30 an ouncefor its highest finish in three weeks and largest one-day percentage climb since March. Gold also saw a gain of about 2.5 percent for the week, after posting six weeks of losses in a row.

September silver climbed 25.2 percents, or 1.7 percent, to $14.794 an ounce after skidding more than 1.4 percent in the previous session. It was up 1.1 percent for the week.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 02:34 pm

tags #bullion market #Commodities #India

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.