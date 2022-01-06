Bulli Bai mastermind arrested in Assam: Report

Representational image

A man believed to be the main accused in the Bulli Bai case, has been arrested from Assam, top sources in Delhi Police said.

According to NDTV, Neeraj Bishnoi was the mastermind who allegedly created Bulli Bai, the controversial app on the GitHub platform. Bishnoi was also the main Twitter account holder that put out vile tweets with photographs of the women, many of them doctored, added the report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

On January 5, 21-year-old student Mayank Rawal was arrested by the Mumbai cyber police from Uttarakhand.

Shweta Singh, 18, a resident of Uttarakhand’s Udham Singh Nagar district, and engineering student Vishal Kumar Jha, 21, were earlier arrested a day before.

Bulli Bai, the app 'auctioning' Muslim women, surfaced on January 1 after some influential women active on the social media, especially from the Muslim community, complained that their doctored photos were uploaded.

The controversial app, using hosting platform GitHub, featured photos and profiles of hundreds of Muslim women including Shabana Azmi, women journalists, vocal activists and top professionals.

Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report after receiving a complaint about the app on January 2 after a massive social media outrage in the country.

The incident came to light when some influential women active on the social media, especially from the Muslim community, complained that their doctored photos were uploaded.

Bulli Bai is a derogatory term used for women of the particular religion.